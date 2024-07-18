Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia's City of a Hundred Spires

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires

Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, is one of Europe's best-preserved cities, having miraculously survived the widespread bombings of World War II. As the capital of the Czech Republic, Prague is home to over 1.3 million people and features an architectural heritage spanning centuries, covering a variety of architectural styles from Romanesque, Gothic, Renaissance, Baroque, and Rococo, to Modernist, Deconstructivism, and contemporary tendencies. The Old Town Square, where various architectural styles coexist, is a testament to this diversity. Known as the "Mother of all Cities," “the Golden City and “The City of a Hundred Spires,” Prague blends history and contemporary culture seamlessly. Its origins, steeped in legend, add to the city's charm.

Over the past few years, the city has also seen interest from internationally-recognized architectural offices. Following an international competition, BIG has set out to design a for the Vltava Philharmonic Hall on the riverbanks of the Vltava River, Zaha Hadid has recently completed an office and retail building in the city center, while Henning Larsen has been announced as the winner of the commission to redesign Prague Central Station, Nový Hlavák.

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia's City of a Hundred Spires - Image 2 of 26Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia's City of a Hundred Spires - Image 3 of 26Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia's City of a Hundred Spires - Image 4 of 26Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia's City of a Hundred Spires - Image 5 of 26

Read on to discover 10 of Prague's historical landmarks, many of them featuring contemporary interventions, and 15 contemporary projects from both local and internationally recognized offices such as Frank Gehry, and Ateliers Jean Nouvel.

Historical Landmarks

St. Vitus Cathedral / Matthias of Arras, Peter Parler, and others

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 23 of 26
St. Vitus Cathedral . Image © Mikhail Markovskiy via Shutterstock

Old Town Hall with Astronomical Clock / Mikuláš of Kadaň

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 18 of 26
Old Town Hall with Astronomical Clock. Image © Mistervlad via Shutterstock

Charles Bridge / Peter Parler

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 7 of 26
Charles Bridge, Prague, Czech Republic. Image © Adisa via Shutterstock

Church of Our Lady Before Týn / Peter Parler

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 26 of 26
Church of Our Lady Before Týn / Peter Parler. Image © Natalia Hanin via Shutterstock

New Provostry Extensions and Reconstruction / Studio acht

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 17 of 26
New Provostry Extensions and Reconstruction / Studio acht. Image © Tomáš Slavík

Palaces Churches of Prague Castle / Various architects

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 20 of 26
Prague Old Town with St. Vitus Cathedral and Prague castle complex with buildings revealing architecture from Roman style to Gothic 20th century. Image © photosounds via Shutterstock

National Gallery Prague at Schwarzenberg Palace / Entrance Hall by Mateo Arquitectura

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 14 of 26
National Gallery Prague at Schwarzenberg Palace / Entrance Hall by Mateo Arquitectura. Image © Dmitriy Feldman svarshik via Shutterstock

Old Water and Observatory Tower in Prague / Renovation by Petr Hájek ARCHITEKTI

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 19 of 26
Old Water and Observatory Tower in Prague - Renovation by Petr Hájek ARCHITEKTI. Image © Benedikt Markel

Kunsthalle Prague / Adaptive Reuse by Schindler Seko

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 11 of 26
Kunsthalle Prague / Schindler Seko. Image © Filip Šlapal

Emmaus Monastery / Roof Reconstructed by František Maria Černý (1965)

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 9 of 26
Emmaus Monastery, established in 1347, partially destroyed in the Second World War, Roof Reconstructed in 1960s. Image © PhotoFires via Shutterstock

Modern and Contemporary Projects

Dancing House / Frank Gehry

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 2 of 26
Dancing House / Frank Gehry. Image © mRGB via Stutterstock

Masarycka Building / Zaha Hadid Architects

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 3 of 26
Masarycka Building / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © BoysPlayNice

Revitalization of Prague's Riverfront / petrjanda/brainwork

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 4 of 26
Revitalization of Prague's Riverfront - petrjanda-brainwork. Image © BoysPlayNice

Villa Müller / Adolf Loos

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 21 of 26
Villa Müller / Adolf Loos. Image © Flickr user adamgut licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Centre for Contemporary Art DOX+ / Petr Hajek Architekti

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 6 of 26
Centre for Contemporary Art DOX+ / Petr Hajek Architekti. Image © Benedikt Markel

Štvanice Footbridge in Prague / Atelier Brigde Structures + Blank Architekti

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 5 of 26
Štvanice Footbridge in Prague - Atelier Brigde Structures + Blank Architekti. Image © Alex Shoots Buildings

Manifesto Market Andel / CHYBIK + KRISTOF

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 12 of 26
Manifesto Market Andel / CHYBIK + KRISTOF. Image © Studio Flusser

Zlaty Andel Building / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 22 of 26
Zlaty Andel - Jean Nouvel. Image © Michaela Jilkova via Shutterstock

National Technical Library in Prague / Projektil Architekti

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 15 of 26
National Technical Library in Prague - Projektil Architekti. Image © josefkubes via Shutterstock

Jan Palach Memorial / John Hejduk

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 10 of 26
Jan Palach Memorial / John Hejduk . Image © Miroslav Cikán

New Town Hall Prague 7 / BOD Architekti

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 24 of 26
New Town Hall Prague 7 / BOD Architekti. Image © Tomáš Slavík

Federal Assembly / Jaroslav Rössler

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 25 of 26
Federal Assembly. Image © High Contrast via Wikipedia unedr license CC By 3.0 de

New Headquarters of the Faculty of Humanities Charles University / Kuba & Pilar architekti

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 16 of 26
New Headquarters of the Faculty of Humanities Charles University / Kuba & Pilar architekti. Image © David Korsa

City Green Court / Richard Meier & Partners

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 8 of 26
City Green Court / Richard Meier & Partners. Image © Roland Halbe

Žižkov Television Tower / Václav Aulický, Jiří Kozák

Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires - Image 13 of 26
Žižkov Television Tower / Václav Aulický, Jiří Kozák. Image © michelangeloop via Shutterstock

You can visit our list of City Guides here.

