Prague Architecture City Guide: 25 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in Czechia’s City of a Hundred Spires

Save this picture! Prague Old Town Square. Image © nadianb via Shutterstock

Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, is one of Europe's best-preserved cities, having miraculously survived the widespread bombings of World War II. As the capital of the Czech Republic, Prague is home to over 1.3 million people and features an architectural heritage spanning centuries, covering a variety of architectural styles from Romanesque, Gothic, Renaissance, Baroque, and Rococo, to Modernist, Deconstructivism, and contemporary tendencies. The Old Town Square, where various architectural styles coexist, is a testament to this diversity. Known as the "Mother of all Cities," “the Golden City and “The City of a Hundred Spires,” Prague blends history and contemporary culture seamlessly. Its origins, steeped in legend, add to the city's charm.

Over the past few years, the city has also seen interest from internationally-recognized architectural offices. Following an international competition, BIG has set out to design a for the Vltava Philharmonic Hall on the riverbanks of the Vltava River, Zaha Hadid has recently completed an office and retail building in the city center, while Henning Larsen has been announced as the winner of the commission to redesign Prague Central Station, Nový Hlavák.

Read on to discover 10 of Prague's historical landmarks, many of them featuring contemporary interventions, and 15 contemporary projects from both local and internationally recognized offices such as Frank Gehry, and Ateliers Jean Nouvel.

Historical Landmarks

St. Vitus Cathedral / Matthias of Arras, Peter Parler, and others

Old Town Hall with Astronomical Clock / Mikuláš of Kadaň

Charles Bridge / Peter Parler

Church of Our Lady Before Týn / Peter Parler

Palaces Churches of Prague Castle / Various architects

Kunsthalle Prague / Adaptive Reuse by Schindler Seko

Modern and Contemporary Projects

Dancing House / Frank Gehry

Villa Müller / Adolf Loos

Federal Assembly / Jaroslav Rössler

Žižkov Television Tower / Václav Aulický, Jiří Kozák

