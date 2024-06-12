Masarycka Building / Zaha Hadid Architects

+ 22

Design: Zaha Hadid, Patrik Schumacher

Client: Penta Real Estate

Executive Architect: Jakub Cigler Architekti

Competition Directing Associate: DaeWha Kang

Competition Project Architect: Jakub Klaska

Competition Project Team: Michal Wojtkiewicz, Malgorzata Kowalczyk, Fernanda Mugnaini, Matthew Carapiet, Bogdan Zaha, Chenxi Gong, Maya Boustany, Jan Klaska, Brian Dale

Concept Refinement | Schematic Design Project Director: Jim Heverin

Concept Refinement | Schematic Design Directing Associate: Craig Kiner

Concept Refinement | Schematic Design Project Architects: Jakub Klaska, Sara Sheik Akbari

Concept Refinement | Schematic Design Project Team: Javier Rueda, Jan Klaska, Saman Dadgostar, Yifan Zhang, Moa Carlson, Juan Montiel, Carlos Parrada-Botero, Monika Bilska, Harry Spraiter, Ovidiu Mihutescu, Niran Buyukkoz, Nan Jiang, Horatiu Valcu

Detailed Design Project Director: Jim Heverin

Detailed Design Project Architects: Jakub Klaska, Victor Orive

Detailed Design Project Team: Harry Spraiter, Javier Rueda, Aiste Dzikaraite, Sven Torres, Muriel Boselli, Maria Touloupou, Thomas Bagnoli

Construction Design Project Director: Jim Heverin

Construction Design Project Architect: Jakub Klaska

Construction Design Project Team: Harry Spraiter, Aleksandra Mnich-Spraiter, Devansh Daisaria

City: Prague

Country: Czech Republic

Text description provided by the architects. The Masaryčka building in Prague is defined by circulation routes which will provide access to new civic spaces for the city. Accommodating the continued growth of the city’s corporate sector with office spaces designed to meet 21st-century working patterns, the 28,000 sq. m Masaryčka office and retail development incorporates seven storeys within its eastern section and nine storeys at its western end. Integrating with Czech Railways’ modernisation of the historic Masaryk Railway Station is creating a new public square partially over the railway tracks, Masaryčka’s design will enhance accessibility to the railway platforms below and provide new pedestrian routes between Florenc and Hybernská on either side of the station.

Bordered by Masaryk Station’s railway platforms to the south, Na Florenci Street to the north, and the Wilsonova elevated freeway to the east, Masaryčka has been constructed on a derelict site that has stood abandoned for several decades. To the west, Masaryčka replaces the existing car park on Havlíčkova Boulevard with a new public square with interchanges between the city’s rail, tram and bus networks; defining a welcoming gateway to the city for suburban and domestic rail passengers as well as those using the express rail link that is currently under-construction to Prague’s international airport. Located one kilometre east of the city centre’s Staroměstské Square, Masaryčka’s design establishes a dialogue with the architecture and urbanism of Prague’s Old Town – known as ‘the golden city of 100 spires’. External fins within Masaryčka’s façade contribute to solar shading in the summer and transform the project’s horizontal composition to the verticality of its western façade facing the spires of the Old Town.

Targeting LEED Platinum certification, Masaryčka’s incorporates a double-insulated façade that ensures optimal natural light in all work areas and communal spaces. A cascade of terraces divides the two buildings while similar terracing on the eastern façade gives every office floor direct access to generous outdoor spaces. Communal roof gardens offer panoramic views across the city. Hybrid ventilation is supported by a high-efficiency plant with waste heat recovery systems while the building’s smart management systems continually monitor and adjust environmental controls to reduce energy consumption.

Planting using local species of plants, shrubs and trees irrigated by Masaryčka’s rainwater collection system, including the transformation of Na Florenci into a tree-lined avenue, will provide cooling summer shade and natural air purification. Low-flow systems and grey-water recycling will further reduce the centre’s water consumption. Masaryčka’s construction and procurement have prioritised local suppliers and materials with a high recycled content to meet the 2025 targets for embodied & operational carbon established by the RIBA 2030 Climate Challenge.

Due for completion in 2026, Czech Railways’ renovation of Masaryk Railway Station adjacent to Masaryčka retains the existing historic terminus building and includes the construction of the new public square partially over the tracks giving access to individual platforms and a direct transfer to Prague’s metro line B. Transforming the station into a fully accessible, multi-modal transport hub for the city, its modernisation programme extends the current number of tracks from seven to nine and reconstructs all platforms, overhead line equipment and power supply.