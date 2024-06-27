The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces 2024 MCHAP Emerging and Outstanding Projects

The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize (MCHAP) at the College of Architecture at Illinois Institute of Technology has announced the shortlist of 53 Outstanding projects. The 5th cycle of awards celebrates built works completed in North, Central, and South America in 2022 and 2023, striving to bring visibility to those projects that best address the demands of our time and work towards building resilient communities.
Out of the 259 nominated works, 42 projects have been selected to be considered for the Americas Prize, while 11 projects have been named MCHAP.emerge projects, honoring a built work by a practice in its first ten years of operation. Continuing the tradition of the MCHAP selection process, the jury will travel to the locations of the MCHAP projects to gain a first-hand experience of the spaces and to engage in conversations with the architects, the clients, and the members of the local communities.
For this cycle of the awards, Jury Chair Maurice Cox, remarks a heightened interest in the well-being of local communities and an increase in the public’s engagement with these works of architecture. The jury board also includes Giovanna Borasi, Director of the Canadian Centre for Architecture, Montreal; Gregg Pasquarelli, Founding Principal of SHoP Architects, New York; Mauricio Rocha, Founder of Taller | Mauricio Rocha, Mexico City, and Sofia von Ellrichshausen, Founding Partner of Pezo von Ellrichshausen.
Related ArticleMCHAP Selects Anahuacalli Museum Remodeling and Expansion by Taller | Mauricio Rocha in Mexico City as its 2023 Winner
The increase in publicly commissioned works clearly signals a renewed commitment to civic architecture and the power of design as demonstrated by a wide range of types, including community centers and cultural, arts, and educational institutions. Many projects were the result of public-sector and foundation-sponsored design interventions that promote community well-being through design excellence. In particular, the projects recognized as Outstanding for the Prize for Emerging Practice illustrate both a strong community-driven orientation and an innovative architectural insertion into the everyday urban fabric of cities. They situate architecture in the public realm where architecture and landscape intersect with people- Maurice Cox, MCHAP Cycle 5 Jury Chair
The Americas Prize will be granted May 5, 2025; and 11 projects will be considered for the Prize for Emerging Practice, or MCHAP.emerge, to be announced on September 27, 2024. Read on to discover the full list of MCHAP 2024 Outstanding Projects.
MCHAP 2024 Emerging Projects
Alhambra’s Cross / Alsar Atelier
Colombia
Centro Comunitario Productivo Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura
Ecuador
COPA / MCL Studio
Argentina
Edificio de departamentos en la calle Virrey Avilés / Juan Campanini-Josefina Sposito
Argentina
Escuela Inicial 140 en la comunidad de Santa Cruz de Villacuri, "Barrio Chino" / Estudio Copla, Atelier Ander Bados
Peru
Greenhouse for Plants and Humans in El Carmen, Peru / salazarsequeromedina
Peru
Nave de envasado y oficinas para fábrica de tequila / Alejandro Guerrero | Andrea Soto | ATELIER ARS
Mexico
Paróquia Sagrada Família / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Brazil
PILARES Cuicuilco / TO, +UdeB Arquitectos, AGENdA agencia de arquitectura
Mexico
Six Square House / Young Projects
United States
Teatro Educativo de las Artes / Nicolas Norero, Leonardo Quinteros, Tomas Villalon Architects
Chile
MCHAP 2024 Outstanding Projects
United States
Casa de Cultura y el Jardín de Niños Tlatenchi / Taller CD
Mexico
Centro Cultural Aduana de San Blas / Colectivo C733
Mexico
Centro de Investigación Mar de Cortés / Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO
Mexico
Chicago Park District Headquarters / John Ronan Architects
United States
Churchill Meadows Community Centre and Sports Park / MJMA Architecture & Design
Canada
CIVAC Parque Lineal, Centro Cívico y Skatepark / Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura, Claudia Rodriguez
Mexico
Clínica Veterinaria Guayaquil / adamo-faiden
Argentina
Colegio Lucila Rubio de Laverde / aRE- Arquitectura en estudio; Nomena Arquitectura
Colombia
Complejo La Cortada / LOZA Arquitectura
Argentina
Ecoparque Bacalar / Colectivo C733
Mexico
Edificio 252 Marathon / [TAA] Taller de Arquitectos Asociados | COMUN
Chile
Edificio de Aulas Bloque D, Universidad Industrial de Santander / Taller de Arquitectura de Bogotá
Colombia
Edificio de Investigación y Laboratorios de Ingeniería - Pontificia Universidad Javeriana / Juan Pablo Ortiz Arquitectos + TALLER Architects
Colombia
Espacio de reflexión / Taller de Arquitectura X – TAX
Mexico
ESPACIO LIBERTAD / K+M Arquitectura y Urbanismo
Peru
Estação das Artes / J M Carvalho Araújo, Arquitectura e Design
Brazil
Fase II Portal Bosque, Learning Center / livni+, Diego Arraigada Arquitectos
Uruguay
Frederik Meijer Gardens / Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects + Partners
United States
Hogar Alemán / Max Nuñez Arquitectos
Chile
Laboratorio del bosque en la comunidad nativa de Mencoriari / Asociación Semillas para el desarrollo sostenible, Marta Maccaglia, Giulia Perri
Peru
LAGUNA / PRODUCTORA DF
Mexico
Muelle de San Blas / Colectivo C733
Mexico
Museo de Geología en Progreso / Estudio MMX
Mexico
Nave de envasado y oficinas para fábrica de tequila / Alejandro Guerrero | Andrea Soto | ATELIER ARS
Mexico
Pearl Block / D’Arcy Jones Architects
Canada
Peggy’s Cove Viewing Platform / Omar Gandhi Architects
Canada
Perelman Performing Arts Center (PACNYC) at the World Trade Center / REX
United States
PILARES / Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura
Mexico
PILARES Quetzalcóatl / a|911
Mexico
Powerhouse Arts / Herzog & de Meuron, PBDW Architects
United States
Pumphouse / 5468796 Architecture
Canada
Regeneración Urbana Donceles / JC Arquitectura & Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura
Mexico
Rose Apartments / Brooks + Scarpa
United States
Seis Casas / LOZA Arquitectura
Argentina
Teatro Educativo de las Artes / Nicolas Norero, Leonardo Quinteros, Tomas Villalon Architects
Chile
Teatro Municipal de Constitución / ELEMENTAL
Chile
Thaden School / Marlon Blackwell Architects, Eskew Dumez Ripple
United States
Toronto Storm Water Facility (SWF) / gh3
Canada
United States
Vivienda Social en La Florida, Santiago / Izquierdo Lehmann Architects
Chile
Windermere Fire Station No. 31 / gh3*, S2 Architecture
Canada