The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces 2024 MCHAP Emerging and Outstanding Projects

The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize (MCHAP) at the College of Architecture at Illinois Institute of Technology has announced the shortlist of 53 Outstanding projects. The 5th cycle of awards celebrates built works completed in North, Central, and South America in 2022 and 2023, striving to bring visibility to those projects that best address the demands of our time and work towards building resilient communities.

Out of the 259 nominated works, 42 projects have been selected to be considered for the Americas Prize, while 11 projects have been named MCHAP.emerge projects, honoring a built work by a practice in its first ten years of operation. Continuing the tradition of the MCHAP selection process, the jury will travel to the locations of the MCHAP projects to gain a first-hand experience of the spaces and to engage in conversations with the architects, the clients, and the members of the local communities.

For this cycle of the awards, Jury Chair Maurice Cox, remarks a heightened interest in the well-being of local communities and an increase in the public’s engagement with these works of architecture. The jury board also includes Giovanna Borasi, Director of the Canadian Centre for Architecture, Montreal; Gregg Pasquarelli, Founding Principal of SHoP Architects, New York; Mauricio Rocha, Founder of Taller | Mauricio Rocha, Mexico City, and Sofia von Ellrichshausen, Founding Partner of Pezo von Ellrichshausen.

The increase in publicly commissioned works clearly signals a renewed commitment to civic architecture and the power of design as demonstrated by a wide range of types, including community centers and cultural, arts, and educational institutions. Many projects were the result of public-sector and foundation-sponsored design interventions that promote community well-being through design excellence. In particular, the projects recognized as Outstanding for the Prize for Emerging Practice illustrate both a strong community-driven orientation and an innovative architectural insertion into the everyday urban fabric of cities. They situate architecture in the public realm where architecture and landscape intersect with people- Maurice Cox, MCHAP Cycle 5 Jury Chair

The Americas Prize will be granted May 5, 2025; and 11 projects will be considered for the Prize for Emerging Practice, or MCHAP.emerge, to be announced on September 27, 2024. Read on to discover the full list of MCHAP 2024 Outstanding Projects.

MCHAP 2024 Emerging Projects

Alhambra’s Cross / Alsar Atelier

Colombia

Centro Comunitario Productivo Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura

Ecuador

COPA / MCL Studio

Argentina

Edificio de departamentos en la calle Virrey Avilés / Juan Campanini-Josefina Sposito

Argentina

Escuela Inicial 140 en la comunidad de Santa Cruz de Villacuri, "Barrio Chino" / Estudio Copla, Atelier Ander Bados

Peru

Greenhouse for Plants and Humans in El Carmen, Peru / salazarsequeromedina

Peru

Nave de envasado y oficinas para fábrica de tequila / Alejandro Guerrero | Andrea Soto | ATELIER ARS

Mexico

Paróquia Sagrada Família / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Brazil

PILARES Cuicuilco / TO, +UdeB Arquitectos, AGENdA agencia de arquitectura

Mexico

Six Square House / Young Projects

United States

Teatro Educativo de las Artes / Nicolas Norero, Leonardo Quinteros, Tomas Villalon Architects

Chile

MCHAP 2024 Outstanding Projects

450 Warren / SO – IL

United States

Casa de Cultura y el Jardín de Niños Tlatenchi / Taller CD

Mexico

Centro Cultural Aduana de San Blas / Colectivo C733

Mexico

Centro de Investigación Mar de Cortés / Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO

Mexico

Chicago Park District Headquarters / John Ronan Architects

United States

Churchill Meadows Community Centre and Sports Park / MJMA Architecture & Design

Canada

CIVAC Parque Lineal, Centro Cívico y Skatepark / Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura, Claudia Rodriguez

Mexico

Clínica Veterinaria Guayaquil / adamo-faiden

Argentina

Colegio Lucila Rubio de Laverde / aRE- Arquitectura en estudio; Nomena Arquitectura

Colombia

Complejo La Cortada / LOZA Arquitectura

Argentina

Ecoparque Bacalar / Colectivo C733

Mexico

Edificio 252 Marathon / [TAA] Taller de Arquitectos Asociados | COMUN

Chile

Edificio de Aulas Bloque D, Universidad Industrial de Santander / Taller de Arquitectura de Bogotá

Colombia

Edificio de Investigación y Laboratorios de Ingeniería - Pontificia Universidad Javeriana / Juan Pablo Ortiz Arquitectos + TALLER Architects

Colombia

Espacio de reflexión / Taller de Arquitectura X – TAX

Mexico

ESPACIO LIBERTAD / K+M Arquitectura y Urbanismo

Peru

Estação das Artes / J M Carvalho Araújo, Arquitectura e Design

Brazil

Fase II Portal Bosque, Learning Center / livni+, Diego Arraigada Arquitectos

Uruguay

Frederik Meijer Gardens / Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects + Partners

United States

Hogar Alemán / Max Nuñez Arquitectos

Chile

Laboratorio del bosque en la comunidad nativa de Mencoriari / Asociación Semillas para el desarrollo sostenible, Marta Maccaglia, Giulia Perri

Peru

LAGUNA / PRODUCTORA DF

Mexico

Muelle de San Blas / Colectivo C733

Mexico

Museo de Geología en Progreso / Estudio MMX

Mexico

Nave de envasado y oficinas para fábrica de tequila / Alejandro Guerrero | Andrea Soto | ATELIER ARS

Mexico

Pearl Block / D’Arcy Jones Architects

Canada

Peggy’s Cove Viewing Platform / Omar Gandhi Architects

Canada

Perelman Performing Arts Center (PACNYC) at the World Trade Center / REX

United States

PILARES / Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura

Mexico

PILARES Quetzalcóatl / a|911

Mexico

Powerhouse Arts / Herzog & de Meuron, PBDW Architects

United States

Pumphouse / 5468796 Architecture

Canada

Regeneración Urbana Donceles / JC Arquitectura & Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura

Mexico

Rose Apartments / Brooks + Scarpa

United States

Seis Casas / LOZA Arquitectura

Argentina

Teatro Educativo de las Artes / Nicolas Norero, Leonardo Quinteros, Tomas Villalon Architects

Chile

Teatro Municipal de Constitución / ELEMENTAL

Chile

Thaden School / Marlon Blackwell Architects, Eskew Dumez Ripple

United States

Toronto Storm Water Facility (SWF) / gh3

Canada

Vesterheim Commons / Snøhetta

United States

Vivienda Social en La Florida, Santiago / Izquierdo Lehmann Architects

Chile

Windermere Fire Station No. 31 / gh3*, S2 Architecture

Canada