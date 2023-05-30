Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Sustainability & Green Design
El Carmen, Peru
  • Architects: salazarsequeromedina
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivan Salinero
  • Lead Architects: Laura Salazar, Pablo Sequero y Juan Medina
  • City: El Carmen
  • Country: Peru
Greenhouse for the Coexistence of Plants and Humans / salazarsequeromedina - Exterior Photography
© Ivan Salinero
Greenhouse for the Coexistence of Plants and Humans / salazarsequeromedina - Exterior Photography
© Ivan Salinero

Text description provided by the architects. A hybrid of agriculture and domesticity, the greenhouse is a Siamese scenario for plant and human life. Two adjacent bodies are perfectly asymmetrical twins: half greenhouse and half exterior living room. Their contiguity favors a certain symbiosis between two dissimilar functions: an interior for plants and an exterior for people. This relationship between the living room and the greenhouse creates a microclimate that conditions the open living room throughout the year. Fruit goes to the table; hands clean the leaves.

Greenhouse for the Coexistence of Plants and Humans / salazarsequeromedina - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Ivan Salinero
Greenhouse for the Coexistence of Plants and Humans / salazarsequeromedina - Image 12 of 15
Planta de emplazamiento
Greenhouse for the Coexistence of Plants and Humans / salazarsequeromedina - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Ivan Salinero

The architecture is inspired by the vernacular language of its surroundings, as a dictionary of forms and attitudes towards temporary structures. The typological character of the addition emerges as a veranda, awning, antepatio, or overconstruction - a little hesitant but necessary - as shading, ventilation, natural lighting, and modulation strategies.

Greenhouse for the Coexistence of Plants and Humans / salazarsequeromedina - Exterior Photography
© Ivan Salinero
Greenhouse for the Coexistence of Plants and Humans / salazarsequeromedina - Image 13 of 15
Plan
Greenhouse for the Coexistence of Plants and Humans / salazarsequeromedina - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Beam
© Ivan Salinero

The base of the soils, walls, and chimney are built as firm and monolithic objects, impermeable to the passage of time. A brick base rises to 2 meters, constituting a reference line for functional elements. This greenhouse for plants and humans is built with recocho brick, which is a reused and recovered brick, recovered for months from local brickyard waste.

Greenhouse for the Coexistence of Plants and Humans / salazarsequeromedina - Interior Photography
© Ivan Salinero
Greenhouse for the Coexistence of Plants and Humans / salazarsequeromedina - Image 14 of 15
Section
Greenhouse for the Coexistence of Plants and Humans / salazarsequeromedina - Interior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Ivan Salinero

The assembly of the metal structure, elemental and diaphanous, suggests the transmutability of its lightness. Its modest scale allows it to be supplied with scraps from nearby agricultural infrastructures. It is now a greenhouse, but in the future it could be dismantled and have another life. Any number of configurations or permutations could occur in which these adjacent spaces assumed other functions or merged into one.

Greenhouse for the Coexistence of Plants and Humans / salazarsequeromedina - Exterior Photography
© Ivan Salinero
Greenhouse for the Coexistence of Plants and Humans / salazarsequeromedina - Image 15 of 15
Elevation
Greenhouse for the Coexistence of Plants and Humans / salazarsequeromedina - Exterior Photography
© Ivan Salinero

Cite: "Greenhouse for the Coexistence of Plants and Humans / salazarsequeromedina" [Un invernadero para la coexistencia de plantas y humanos en El Carmen, Perú / salazarsequeromedina] 30 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001633/greenhouse-for-the-coexistence-of-plants-and-humans-salazarsegueromedina> ISSN 0719-8884

