South Korea’s Longest Art Gallery Bridge and a Brutalist Congress Center in Croatia: 8 Competition-Winning Projects Submitted by the ArchDaily Community

Architectural competitions are valuable learning tools, offering architects a unique opportunity to experiment and expand their creative boundaries. By engaging with real-world challenges and receiving critical feedback, participants gain practical experience and a deeper understanding of the profession. Whether conceptual or not, competitions foster innovation, encouraging design professionals to think outside the. This week's curated selection showcases winning competition entries submitted by the ArchDaily community, providing architects and architecture students with new perspectives and inspiration for their own practice, be it diploma projects, professional licensing, or commissions.

From an immersive urban park in Seoul, South Korea, to a rural education campus in the Amazon, or a reimagined port in Corsica, this selection highlights projects that have stood out in competitions from around the world. While some of the proposals have been developed by established firms, including KAAN Architecten, ArchiWorkshop, Studio Akkerhuis, or Richez Associés, these competitions have also proven to be an opportunity for emerging designers to showcase their creativity and problem-solving abilities

Read on to discover 8 projects highlighting competition-winning designs submitted by the ArchDaily community, along with descriptions from the architects.

Courthouse Nancy

KAAN Architecten

International competition for the new Courthouse in Nancy – 1st Place

Following a competition launched by the APIJ, the leading real estate operator of the French Ministry of Justice, KAAN Architecten has been selected out of 4 shortlisted projects among 81 entries to design the new Courthouse in Nancy. The project brings the penal, civic, social, and trades courts together on one site. Creating a singular hub for these legal entities aims to improve the conditions for welcoming the public and the functioning of all courts.

Jamsu Bridge Pedestrianization - The Longest Gallery

Arch Mist

Bridge of Culture Design – 1st Place

The project aims to redesign the 795-meter-long Jamsu Bridge over the Han River in Seoul. It will transform the existing double-decker submersible bridge, built in 1976, into a human-scale, walking-friendly space. Instead of merely linking the two sides of the river, it will become the "longest art gallery" over the river, offering unique exhibition spaces, a sequence of panoramic viewing platforms, and new urban public spaces for cultural and art events in Seoul.

Ortu Marinu: A New Identity for the Port of Porto-Vecchio

Richez Associés

Design and build competition for the extension of Porto Vecchio Port – 1st Place

Characterized by strong transversality, the Ortu Marinu reconfigures mobility flows at the entrance to the city, shapes the landscape, and implants a new architecture that will animate the extension of the port. At the heart of the new northern quay of the port, the winning project installs a rectangular architectural figure that will host 750 parking lots and a wide range of commercial offers.

Scenery of Han River, Legacy of Memory

ArchiWorkshop + Studio Akkerhuis

Banpo-Hangang River Connection Park and Cultural Facilities International Design Competition – 1st Place

Our vision is to create a city where cultural richness is woven into everyday life. Culture City Seoul will be a city where citizens naturally interact with cultural experiences in everyday life, enhancing the quality of life. The Covered Park will be the city’s signature space, a place where many people’s daily lives are connected. It will be an inclusive and welcoming space, designed to reflect the diverse cultural characteristics of Seoul. Based on the natural environment of Seoul’s large mountains and wide rivers, our proposal is truly symbolic of the city’s historical journey and collective dreams.

'Friendship Park'- Ušće and Design of the Natural History Museum Belgrade

MITArh

Conceptual design competition for the Natural History Museum in Belgrade, Serbia – 1st Place

The Ušće area with the 'Friendship Park' represents one of the most representative and functionally significant parts of New Belgrade. The Natural History Museum is planned in the narrowest zone of the subject area, across from the Palace of Serbia and directly adjacent to the Main Alley on its southwest side. The Natural History Museum is a three-level structure comprising an underground level, ground level, and gallery level.

Congress Centre Trebinje

NEKOLIKO and ARGU

Congress Centre Trebinje Competition – 1st Place

The project's main challenge lies in constructing in an untouched forest environment, surrounded by mountains and the Trebišnjica river in Croatia. The urban plan features large volumes for a hotel, a sports center, and more, set within a forest park. Structures minimize ground contact, following natural geometric patterns. The congress center, the initial phase, boasts an innovative design, seemingly floating above the forest. Its layout encourages exploration, with versatile spaces for various functions and users, fostering dynamic interactions.

The Landscape of Learning Campus for Children and Rural Community

KMJ+A

Urban Design & Architecture Design Awards 2024 - Gold Winner

Nestled in the once-depleted Amazon, an innovative educational complex emerges, epitomizing ecological restoration and blending learning with the living landscape. This groundbreaking campus shatters traditional confines, fostering community and sustainability through its every circulation route and classroom. The campus and its landscape design serve to both educate and actively participate in the revival of the damaged ecosystem, signifying a commitment that goes beyond educational purposes to include environmental renewal.

Azaran Multi-Story Car Park

Tech Faru

TraMod AWARDS: Professional | Architecture | Unbuilt Category – 2nd Place

A transformative solution in Torqabeh: a multi-story car park seamlessly woven into the lush landscapes. Balancing modern necessity with nature's splendor, this project honors the city's heritage while addressing congestion concerns. Through a cascade design, it optimizes space utilization, integrating with the terrain. Salvaging an adjacent historic building, it forges a dialogue between past and present. Embracing Torqabeh's ethos, a green cloak camouflages the structure, blending sustainability with functionality. It fosters community engagement, creating vibrant hubs amidst the serene landscapes.

