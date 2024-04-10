Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. 7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

When we think of the word "tropic," the image that typically comes to mind is an exotic space, characterized by perpetual warmth and humidity, with frequent and heavy rainfall nurturing lush vegetation. Throughout history, this tropical climate has been romanticized as a paradise and criticized for potentially fostering weakness due to its perceived clemency.

Thankfully, those judgments and associations have been relegated to the past, paving the way for theoretical and practical projects that outline the advantages and disadvantages of living in a tropical climate. These projects acknowledge the various strategies to enhance human adaptability within these distinctive climatic conditions.

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 2 of 207 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 3 of 207 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 4 of 207 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 5 of 207 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - More Images+ 15

Certainly, climate is the most pivotal element of the natural environment, as it impacts all geomorphological processes, from soil formation to plant growth. It's this profound interconnection that renders climate change so concerning. Hence, akin to how the natural environment reacts to climate, architecture must also be responsive to it.

In temperate climates, houses typically remain "closed" to shield occupants from harsh weather, retaining warmth. Conversely, in tropical climates, it's essential to "open up" the house to dissipate heat and humidity while shielding it from the sun and heavy rainfall. The abundance of tropical climate and vegetation often encourages outdoor living or greater interaction with nature. The main challenges in tropical architecture involve protecting against rain and direct sunlight, with a focus on strategies to regulate internal temperatures.

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 18 of 20
White Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos © Joana França

Bioclimatic strategies play a crucial role in achieving these objectives. They guarantee that buildings adapt to the local climate, boost energy efficiency, and enhance occupants' comfort. These strategies encompass principles and design techniques that leverage natural elements to establish sustainable architectures. By minimizing buildings' environmental impact and prioritizing occupants' well-being, these strategies collectively contribute to overall sustainability.

Since many of these strategies are implemented at the junction between a building's interior and exterior, we've listed below seven bioclimatic strategies and how they are applied to the facades of residential projects in tropical climates.

Shading Elements

Incorporating shade devices such as brise-soleil, cobogós, or other latticed structures on facades is crucial. These elements effectively block direct sunlight while allowing diffused light and natural airflow. This helps to minimize solar heat gain, reduce glare, and maintain comfortable indoor temperatures.

The Kenz House / Srijit Srinivas Architects

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 14 of 20
The Kenz House / Srijit Srinivas Architects. © Justin Sebastian

Casa Delta / Bernardes Arquitetura

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 19 of 20
Casa Delta / Bernardes Arquitetura. © Ruy Teixeira

Vegetation

Introducing vegetation on facades through vertical gardens, living walls, or planters can provide natural insulation, reduce heat absorption, and improve air quality. Plants also contribute to shading and evaporative cooling through transpiration, further enhancing thermal comfort and reinforcing the tropical ambiance within architecture.

Tropical Shed / Laurent Troost Architectures

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 6 of 20
Tropical Shed / Laurent Troost Architectures © Joana França

Stepping Park House / VTN Architects

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 15 of 20
Stepping Park House / VTN Architects © Hiroyuki Oki

Ventilation Strategies

In tropical architecture, facades often incorporate operable windows or strategically positioned openings to facilitate cross-ventilation and natural airflow. This design approach effectively reduces humidity levels and improves indoor air quality.

Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 3 of 20
Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya © Camila Cossio

OF House / Studio Otto Felix

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 4 of 20
OF House / Studio Otto Felix © Denilson Machado - MCA estudio

Sun Orientation

Ensuring the correct solar orientation of buildings maximizes natural light penetration while minimizing solar heat gain. In tropical climates, designing buildings with a north-south orientation reduces direct sunlight exposure, particularly during peak heat hours of the day.

The House of Silence / Natura Futura Arquitectura

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 20 of 20
The House of Silence / Natura Futura Arquitectura © Lorena Darquea

Country house in Puente Iglesias / Oficina de Arquitectura y Paisaje OAP + MDE estudio

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 11 of 20
Country house in Puente Iglesias / Oficina de Arquitectura y Paisaje OAP + MDE estudio © Mauricio Carvajal

Thermal Mass

Using materials with high thermal mass, such as concrete, stone, or adobe, in facade construction helps absorb and retain heat during the day. The heat stored during the day is gradually released at night, helping to stabilize indoor temperatures and reducing the need for mechanical cooling systems.

Discreet House / Jirau Arquitetura

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 5 of 20
Discreet House / Jirau Arquitetura © Walter Dias

Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 8 of 20
Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge © Akila Venkat & Chakkaravarthy

Reflective Surfaces

Using light-colored or reflective materials on facades helps minimize heat absorption by reflecting solar radiation. This reduces the need for cooling and helps mitigate the urban heat island effect.

Nagato House / RASA Architektura

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 16 of 20
Nagato House / RASA Architektura © Fernando Gomulya

House COVE(R) / TOUCH Architect

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 9 of 20
House COVE(R) / TOUCH Architect © Anan Naruphantawat

Adaptability

By integrating responsive facade systems like adjustable blinds or dynamic shading elements controlled by sensors or automation, buildings can adapt in real-time to environmental conditions. This real-time adjustment optimizes both energy performance and occupants' comfort.

Patio House / Caio Persighini Arquitetura

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 2 of 20
Patio House / Caio Persighini Arquitetura © Favaro Jr.

ABK House / Bernardes Arquitetura

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture - Image 17 of 20
ABK House / Bernardes Arquitetura © Leonardo Finotti

Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture" [7 Estratégias bioclimáticas aplicadas nas fachadas da arquitetura tropical ] 10 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015392/7-bioclimatic-facade-strategies-for-tropical-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

