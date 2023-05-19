Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

The tropical climate is famous for its exuberant flora. It's no wonder that architectural projects in the region maintain a constant dialogue between nature and the built environment. Biophilia's benefits to users are not news, after all. However, high temperatures, frequent rains, and high humidity levels present unique challenges for reconciling the connection between the interior and exterior with the construction of houses that are comfortable and efficient over time. In the search for solutions that meet needs and demands, we have selected residential projects that appropriate the context to become unique in this environment.

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 2 of 43Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 3 of 43Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 4 of 43Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 5 of 43Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - More Images+ 38

In the following, we look at how architects have explored local techniques and materials, as well as innovative construction strategies that seek to maximize natural ventilation and the use of sunlight along with protection against its excessive incidence. From the choice of materials to the arrangement of internal and external spaces, typically open and in contact with nature, they provide inspiration and useful guidance for those seeking to build a functional and adapted home in the local climate.

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 14 of 43
CHUZHI House / Wallmakers. Image: © Syam Sreesylam

As the tropical climate is located along the Equator, between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, we bring examples across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. See them all below.

Labri House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates (Vietnam)

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 6 of 43
Labri House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates. Image: © Hiroyuki Oki
Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 7 of 43
Labri House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates. Image: © Hiroyuki Oki

Dog / Human House / EKAR (Thailand)

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 9 of 43
Dog / Human House / EKAR. Image: © Rungkit Charoenwat
Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 10 of 43
Dog / Human House / EKAR. Image: © Rungkit Charoenwat

Bromelia Shelter / [Plup!] Studio Costa Rica (Costa Rica)

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 2 of 43
Bromelia Shelter / [Plup!] Studio Costa Rica. Image: © Roberto d'Ambrosio
Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 8 of 43
Bromelia Shelter / [Plup!] Studio Costa Rica. Image: © Roberto d'Ambrosio

CHUZHI House / Wallmakers (India)

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 12 of 43
CHUZHI House / Wallmakers. Image: © Syam Sreesylam
Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 13 of 43
CHUZHI House / Wallmakers. Image: © Syam Sreesylam

Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska (Costa Rica)

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 20 of 43
Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska. Image: © Ksymena Borczynska
Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 21 of 43
Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska. Image: © Ksymena Borczynska

Woven House / Santiago Pradilla + Zuloark (Colombia)

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 17 of 43
Woven House / Santiago Pradilla + Zuloark. Image: © Federico Cairoli
Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 18 of 43
Woven House / Santiago Pradilla + Zuloark. Image: © Federico Cairoli

Wood and Mountain Cabin / Sher Maker (Thailand)

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 15 of 43
Wood and Mountain Cabin / Sher Maker. Image: © Rungkit Charoenwat
Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 16 of 43
Wood and Mountain Cabin / Sher Maker. Image: © Rungkit Charoenwat

Residência em Carrizal / Daniel Moreno Flores + Sebastián Calero (Ecuador)

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 23 of 43
Residência em Carrizal / Daniel Moreno Flores + Sebastián Calero. Image: © Lorena Darquea
Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 3 of 43
Residência em Carrizal / Daniel Moreno Flores + Sebastián Calero. Image: ©JAG Studio

The Wendy House / Earthscape Studio (India)

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 31 of 43
The Wendy House / Earthscape Studio. Image: © Syam Sreesylam
Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 32 of 43
The Wendy House / Earthscape Studio. Image: © Syam Sreesylam

Toquilla House / Rama Estudio (Ecuador)

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 28 of 43
Toquilla House / Rama Estudio. Image: © JAG Studio
Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 29 of 43
Toquilla House / Rama Estudio. Image: © JAG Studio

Blue House / studio mk27 (Brazil)

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 34 of 43
Blue House / studio mk27. Image: © André Scarpa
Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 35 of 43
Blue House / studio mk27. Image: © André Scarpa

ↄc House / 3dor Concepts (India)

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 37 of 43
Blue House / studio mk27. Image: © Running Studios
Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 39 of 43
Blue House / studio mk27. Image: © Running Studios

Bambou Pavillion / Koffi & Diabaté Architectes (Ivory Coast)

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 26 of 43
Bambou Pavillion / Koffi & Diabaté Architectes. Image: © François-Xavier Gbré
Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 27 of 43
Bambou Pavillion / Koffi & Diabaté Architectes. Image: © François-Xavier Gbré

House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos (Brazil)

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 5 of 43
House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos. Image: © Israel Gollino
Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 41 of 43
House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos. Image: © Israel Gollino

Pink House / 23o5Studio (Vietnam)

Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 42 of 43
Pink House / 23o5Studio. Image: © Hiroyuki Oki, Hoàng Lê
Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment - Image 4 of 43
Pink House / 23o5Studio. Image: © Hiroyuki Oki, Hoàng Lê

