Tropical Houses: Creating a Dialogue Between Nature and the Built Environment

Save this picture! Labri House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates. Image: © Hiroyuki Oki

The tropical climate is famous for its exuberant flora. It's no wonder that architectural projects in the region maintain a constant dialogue between nature and the built environment. Biophilia's benefits to users are not news, after all. However, high temperatures, frequent rains, and high humidity levels present unique challenges for reconciling the connection between the interior and exterior with the construction of houses that are comfortable and efficient over time. In the search for solutions that meet needs and demands, we have selected residential projects that appropriate the context to become unique in this environment.

In the following, we look at how architects have explored local techniques and materials, as well as innovative construction strategies that seek to maximize natural ventilation and the use of sunlight along with protection against its excessive incidence. From the choice of materials to the arrangement of internal and external spaces, typically open and in contact with nature, they provide inspiration and useful guidance for those seeking to build a functional and adapted home in the local climate.

As the tropical climate is located along the Equator, between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, we bring examples across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. See them all below.