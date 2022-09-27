Submit a Project Advertise
House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos

House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenHouse at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenHouse at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Patio, CourtyardHouse at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Porto Feliz, Brazil
  • Architects: Nitsche Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  8073 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Israel Gollino
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Serge Ferrari, Ecotelhado, Esquadrias Mundial, Esquadrias Mundial
  • Arquitetos Líderes : Lua Nitsche e Pedro Nitsche
  • Landscaping : MHC Paisagismo
  • Builder : Ferreira e Sá Empreendimentos Imobiliários
  • Metallic Structural Design : Engemetal Construções e Montagens Ltda
  • Lighting Project : Fernanda Carvalho
  • Structural Wood Project : ITA Construtora
  • Artificial Lake : Climax Lagos
  • City : Porto Feliz
  • Country : Brazil
House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Israel Gollino

Text description provided by the architects. The house’s distribution seeks to establish a program composition which was subdivided into several different programmatic blocks. This spatial organization optimize the plot use, creating spaces that merge the residence and the garden. A large green square, permeated by an artificial lake is the centralizing element among the built volumes. The water and the green masses bind different blocks, making the walk through the house pleasant and fully integrated with the outside.

House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Israel Gollino
House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Israel Gollino
House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Israel Gollino

The program is divided into four main blocks. The first one is the most private, with bedrooms for each family member. The second one is the common block, that includes a kitchen, a living room, and living spaces. The third block is the guest accommodations. And, finally, the last block has the support areas, such as a garage, laundry and storages.

House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Israel Gollino
House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos - Image 16 of 21
Plan - Ground floor
House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Deck
© Israel Gollino
House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam, Garden, Deck, Patio, Courtyard
© Israel Gollino

A timber and steel mixed structure was combined with a color range that emphasizes the structural elements. Vivid blue details frame the structure, and the closure blinds are translucent, exploring the amplitude and integration with the garden, letting the light pervade from the outside-in, during the day and from the inside-out, during the night.

House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Israel Gollino
House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos - Image 20 of 21
Section CC
House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos - Image 18 of 21
Section AA
House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Israel Gollino

As general premises, the project proposes a fragmented and horizontal occupation, with wide spaces, connected to the nature.  What reinforces the intentions of a cozy house for leisure and rest, in a ranch landscape in the Brazilian countryside.

House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Israel Gollino

Cite: "House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos" [Casa na Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos] 27 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989498/house-at-fazenda-boa-vista-nitsche-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

