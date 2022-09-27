House at Fazenda Boa Vista / Nitsche Arquitetos

+ 21

Houses • Porto Feliz, Brazil Architects: Nitsche Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 8073 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Israel Gollino

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Serge Ferrari Ecotelhado , Esquadrias Mundial , Esquadrias Mundial Manufacturers :

Arquitetos Líderes : Lua Nitsche e Pedro Nitsche

Landscaping : MHC Paisagismo

Builder : Ferreira e Sá Empreendimentos Imobiliários

Metallic Structural Design : Engemetal Construções e Montagens Ltda

Lighting Project : Fernanda Carvalho

Structural Wood Project : ITA Construtora

Artificial Lake : Climax Lagos

City : Porto Feliz

Country : Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house’s distribution seeks to establish a program composition which was subdivided into several different programmatic blocks. This spatial organization optimize the plot use, creating spaces that merge the residence and the garden. A large green square, permeated by an artificial lake is the centralizing element among the built volumes. The water and the green masses bind different blocks, making the walk through the house pleasant and fully integrated with the outside.

The program is divided into four main blocks. The first one is the most private, with bedrooms for each family member. The second one is the common block, that includes a kitchen, a living room, and living spaces. The third block is the guest accommodations. And, finally, the last block has the support areas, such as a garage, laundry and storages.

A timber and steel mixed structure was combined with a color range that emphasizes the structural elements. Vivid blue details frame the structure, and the closure blinds are translucent, exploring the amplitude and integration with the garden, letting the light pervade from the outside-in, during the day and from the inside-out, during the night.

As general premises, the project proposes a fragmented and horizontal occupation, with wide spaces, connected to the nature. What reinforces the intentions of a cozy house for leisure and rest, in a ranch landscape in the Brazilian countryside.