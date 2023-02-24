Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska

Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska

Save
Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska

Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska - Exterior Photography, Forest, GardenOpen House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska - Exterior Photography, Chair, Garden, ForestOpen House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska - Interior Photography, ColumnOpen House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska - Interior Photography, BedroomOpen House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Costa Rica
  • Architects: Ksymena Borczynska
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ksymena Borczynska
  • Lead Architects : Ksymena Borczynska
  • Off Grid Systems, Lighting Design : Chris
  • Country : Costa Rica
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Ksymena Borczynska

Text description provided by the architects. Traveling in Costa Rica as the pandemic started, my partner and I found a piece of land in the tropical rainforest and decided to create a home there. We set up a tent and spent a few months living in it and getting to know the area. Then we gradually started building the house, following the ideas and needs that came from an understanding of the place.

Save this picture!
Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Ksymena Borczynska
Save this picture!
Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska - Image 20 of 24
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska - Interior Photography, Column
© Ksymena Borczynska

What we were certain of was that we want to spend our days outdoors, and explore nature and that we want our house to have a minimal impact on the environment. We also wanted to design and build as much as possible on our own. The majority of the structure and most of the furniture were designed and hand-made by me. My partner developed off-grid water and electricity systems and created the lighting concept.

Save this picture!
Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Ksymena Borczynska
Save this picture!
Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska - Image 21 of 24
Elevation
Save this picture!
Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Column
© Ksymena Borczynska

The light corrugated roof is supported by slender doubled columns and doubled beams, all made from the same 2x2 inch local semi-hardwood called laurel. Columns are anchored in a series of small concrete foundations. Inside the house, the natural clay ground and its topography are preserved and covered with a layer of gravel, with wooden and concrete platforms rising from it. Rainwater, flowing from the roof into the wooden gutter, supplies a water tank and a pool. Curtains are drawn during heavy rains, providing translucent, dancing-in-the-wind protection. The light and flexible design works well in this area, where seismic activity and soil movements are commonplace. The use of light components makes it possible for the structure to be built by just one person.

Save this picture!
Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska - Interior Photography, Forest
© Ksymena Borczynska
Save this picture!
Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska - Image 23 of 24
Cross Section
Save this picture!
Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Ksymena Borczynska

Spaces are defined by their surroundings, which enclose them, extend them, and open views... At night, soft warm light defines the columns and illuminates the spaces and the nature around them. The surrounding trees create shade for the house and there is a breeze coming from the valley in the forest. That, and obviously the openness of the structure, prevents the accumulation of heat and humidity. We did not cut a single tree to construct the house, only a few dangerous branches needed to be removed.

Save this picture!
Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden
© Ksymena Borczynska

Living in this house means being in constant and intense contact with nature. We can feel every change in light, wind, temperature, and humidity; there is an endlessness of smells. We got to know all the animals which live around and in the house, their personalities, and their habits. The songs of parrots and monkeys wake us up and the continuous, ever-changing melody goes on throughout the day.

Save this picture!
Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska - Exterior Photography, Chair, Forest, Garden
© Ksymena Borczynska

We have never had a bad experience with animals. We remove venomous snakes with tongues and release them in the jungle. The customized, spacious mosquito net gives us the protection we need at night. And the very simple design of the house, with no hidden or multi-layered parts, allows us to see which creatures want to cohabit with us. And then to decide if we are up for it.

Save this picture!
Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Ksymena Borczynska

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ksymena Borczynska
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica
Cite: "Open House in the Jungle / Ksymena Borczynska" 24 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996952/casa-abierta-a-la-jungla-ksymena-borczynska> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags