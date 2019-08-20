Bringing the Outdoors Inside: The Benefits of Biophilia in Architecture and Interior Spaces

Save this picture! Soul Garden House / Spacefiction Studio. Image © Monika Sathe Photography

If a person were to imagine a setting of complete relaxation, odds are the first image that comes to mind is a place surrounded by nature, be it a forest, the mountains, the sea, or a meadow. Rarely does one imagine an office or a shopping mall as a source of comfort and relaxation. Still, the majority of people spend almost 80-90 % of their time indoors, going back and forth from their houses to their workplaces.

Architects and designers are now searching for design solutions that will resonate well into the future, resorting to 'biophilia' as an important source of inspiration that promotes well-being, health, and emotional comfort.

Save this picture! Gardens of Babylon. Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

What is biophilia?

Since the earliest civilizations, nature served as humans’ natural habitat, providing shelter, food, and remedies. Fast forward to modern days, the industrial and technological revolutions took over, reshaping the way humans interact with nature. The term ‘biophilia’ translates to ‘the love of living things’ in ancient Greek (philia = the love of / inclination towards). Although the term seems relatively new and is gradually trending in the fields of architecture and interior design, biophilia was first used by psychologist Erich Fromm in 1964, then popularized by biologist Edward O Wilson in the 1980’s, when he detected how urbanization is leading to a disconnection with nature.

What is biophilic design?

The main principle behind biophilia is rather simple: connecting humans with nature to improve well-being. How can architects accomplish this connection? By integrating nature in their designs.

The main strategy is to bring characteristics of the natural world into built spaces, such as water, air, greenery, animals, and natural light. Biophilic designs are not just limited to material, they also includes shapes, colors, textures, and relationships as well. The use of botanical shapes and forms instead of straight lines is a characteristic of biophilic designs (plant and animal motifs, domes, arches…), as well as establishing a visual relationship between light vs shadow, warm vs cool, and inside vs outside.

Save this picture! Xylem Pavilion / Kere Architecture. Image © Iwan Baan

What are the benefits of biophilic designs on human well-being?

Several studies conducted within the past decades have provided evidence that interacting with nature promotes total well-being. Interacting with nature increases productivity, lowers stress levels, prolongs attention spans, and increases illness recovery rates. When thinking of ways to promote human well-being, one must consider these factors: air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort, and mind.

Save this picture! Courtesy of OTJ Architects / International WELL Building Institute

Biophilic design ensures that these factors are present and dominant, as it aims to incorporate naturally-resourced material, vegetation, and natural daylight in the interior spaces, as a means of promoting well-being.

Why do we need biophilic design in our workplaces?

A lot of studies were conducted on the benefits of integrating nature in workplaces. An employee spends an average of 8-9 hours daily sitting inside an office, a habit which eventually takes its toll on the human body. The negative impacts include: decreased metabolism rates, increased risk of diabetes and heart diseases, increased risk of depression, lower back and neck pains, etc… Recently, architects have minimally integrated biophilic design strategies in modern workplaces, resulting in almost 10-15 % increase in productivity and creativity, and a decrease in employee absence. In other words, the more the office doesn’t feel or look like an office, the better the results are.

Save this picture! Rizoma / Estúdio Penha. Image © Maira Ayacaba

How do biophilic designs and wood go hand-in-hand?

While there are many ways to integrate biophilic designs, one popular solution is the use of wood. Wood is a natural and versatile material, and creates a great connection with the outdoors.

Save this picture! House of The Yellow Ipê / Leo Romano. Image © Edgar Cesar

Appearance wise, wood offers a unique visual connection with nature, due to the abundance of types, textures, and colors. Whether it’s used as flooring, panels, or furniture, cleaned-up or in its natural state, the material’s appeal is universal. While some architects choose to polish and garnish wood for a more refined look, others use the material as it is and highlight the design complexity that wood grains provide.

When it comes to functionality, wood can be applied in all types of interior spaces (offices, hotels, restaurants, houses…) and still provide the same visual and emotional connection with nature. Oftentimes, architects combine wood with greenery and an abundance of natural daylight to create a rich biophilic design palette that promotes well-being in the best ways possible.