World
Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Garden, Patio, Deck, CourtyardValley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Beam, DeckValley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BeamValley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, CountertopValley Expansion House / Studio Heya - More Images

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Renovation, Extension
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
  • Architects: Studio Heya
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1076 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Camila Cossio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Haus Studio, Agustin Reyes, Cemex, Grupo AVA, Helvex, Marmoles Puente
  • Architectural Project: Nathalie Franquebalme y Sebastian Sinta
  • Interior Design: Nathalie Franquebalme
  • Illumination Design: Nathalie Franquebalme
  • Landscape Design: Nathalie Franquebalme
  • Executive Project: Nathalie Franquebalme
  • Emikt Installations Sa De Cv: Enrique Orozco
  • Estructural Engineering: Javier Avila
  • Work Gd&E Office: Rene Sinta, Daniel Morales
  • Carpentry: Pablo Sandoval
  • Program: House
  • City: Valle de Bravo
  • Country: Mexico
Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Garden, Patio, Deck, Courtyard
© Camila Cossio
Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Image 11 of 19
Ground floor plan - complex

“Ampliación Valle" project is located in Valle de Bravo, State of Mexico, Mexico, and is distinguished by its original French-style chalet house, built in 1965, set in a natural environment overlooking a golf course. The original house is known for its gabled roofs, wooden construction, and circular columns.

Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Interior Photography, Deck, Beam
© Camila Cossio
Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Image 12 of 19
Plan - Ground floor

The need to expand the residence arose when a couple was planning to retire in Valle de Bravo. They required an attached single-level apartment to the original house with a focus on accessibility. The 100m² apartment was designed on a wooden platform supported by circular steel columns, allowing seamless integration without stairs with the common areas of the house.

Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Beam, Deck
© Camila Cossio
Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Image 13 of 19
Long section

The designed apartment includes a bedroom with a view of the field, a study for work, an extended terrace to the outside, a full bathroom, a kitchenette, a laundry room, and a walk-in closet. The bathroom and dressing room were designed to enhance the comfort of the retired couple, with special attention to the incorporation of an inner courtyard, providing natural ventilation and lighting, and bringing the landscape into the bedroom.

Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Door, Beam, Windows
© Camila Cossio
Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Image 14 of 19
Cross section

The renovation achieved a perfect integration with the original house by using materials such as wood and steel, balancing modern and classic elements. Wooden floors and ceilings create a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The gabled roofs, circular columns, and large windows were retained to smooth the transition between the interior and the exterior.

Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Camila Cossio
Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Image 15 of 19
Cross section

Natural light played a fundamental role in the renovation, with the incorporation of large windows offering views of the golf course, increasing brightness and providing a stunning view of the surroundings.

Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Camila Cossio
Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Image 17 of 19
Sections

In addition to the expansion, the existing kitchen of the house was remodeled, which opened to the dining area, creating a more spacious and functional space with increased natural light.

Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Countertop
© Camila Cossio
Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Image 18 of 19
Southwest facade

In summary, the renovation in Valle de Bravo successfully met the expectations of the clients by offering them a comfortable and well-integrated apartment to the original house with a contemporary touch that respects its natural environment.

Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Camila Cossio

Project gallery

Studio Heya
Office

Cite: "Valley Expansion House / Studio Heya" [Ampliación Valle / Studio Heya] 29 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008854/valley-expansion-house-studio-heya> ISSN 0719-8884

