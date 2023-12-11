Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review

Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review

As 2023 comes to an end, the future of our landscape is filled with visionary imaginations as a result of a year of forward-thinking design competitions. From revitalizing historical gems to designing new buildings, these global contests have pushed innovation further in the architecture industry. In fact, with each new competition, the boundaries of our living were challenged, reimagining what the future may accommodate or encourage.

This past year has been a showcase of architectural innovation, with award competitions surpassing the boundaries of traditional industry. Winning designs feature a deep embodiment of cultural heritage, communal aspirations, and environmental stewardship. In fact, the three categories of competitions that established firms participated in were cultural landmarks, mixed-use towers, and master plans. In each category, the winning design reimagines what these concepts stand for in 2023 and beyond, designing not just new buildings but new ways of living.

Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 2 of 18Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 3 of 18Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 4 of 18Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 5 of 18Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - More Images+ 13

Read on to discover 15 awarded competitions by established firms, featuring around cultural landmarks, mixed-use schemes, and masterplans. 

Cultural Landmarks

Sumayya Vally Wins Competition to Design Belgium's New Asiat-Darse Bridge

Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 11 of 18
Courtesy of Counterspace | Asiat-Darse Pedestrian Bridge .

Oppenheim Architecture Wins Competition to Restore the Besa Museum in Albania

Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 8 of 18
Courtesy of Oppenheim Architecture

Henning Larsen Wins Competition to Reimagine Prague Central Station

Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 7 of 18
Courtesy of KVANT | Henning Larsen Architects.

WXCA Wins Competition for the Reconstruction of Warsaw's Saxon Palace, a Pre-World War II Landmark

Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 6 of 18
Courtesy of Saxon Palace reconstruction. Image © WXCA

Foster + Partners Wins Competition to Design New Airport Terminal in Saudi Arabia

Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 18 of 18
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Mixed-Use

UNStudio Wins Competition for a Lively and Sustainable Mixed-Use Development in Düsseldorf

Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 2 of 18
Courtesy of New Heart on the Block, Dusseldorf, Germany / UNStudio. Image © Engram

Mario Cucinella Architects To Shape Vienna's Skyline with Two Multifunctional Towers

Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 9 of 18
Courtesy of Mario Cucinella Architects

CHYBIK + KRISTOF Wins Competition to Design Multifunctional Tower in Tirana, Albania

Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 15 of 18
Courtesy of CHK

Portuguese Office Masslab Wins Competition for Mixed-Use Building in Helsinki, Finland

Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 12 of 18
© BARBAR. Courtesy of MASSLAB

KCAP and V2S Win Competition to Design a Mixed-Use Sustainable Living complex in Toulouse, France

Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 16 of 18
© Lotoarchilab

Masterplan

MVRDV Wins Competition To Design A New Innovation Park Artificial Intelligence Campus in Heilbronn, Germany

Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 14 of 18
Courtesy of MVRDV | Innovation Park Artificial Intelligence Campus.

Perkins&Will Wins Competition for the Design of Smithsonian’s Bezos Learning Center in Washington D.C.

Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 3 of 18
via National Mall, Washinton D.C.. Image © Via Dr. Alan Ripkin via Shutterstock

LEVER Architecture Wins Competition to Design the Portland Museum of Art Campus Expansion

Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 10 of 18
Courtesy of LEVER Architecture | High St. in the summer. / The Portland Museum of Art, Maine / Dovetail Design Strategists

Foster + Partners Wins Competition to Design New Center in Hangzhou, China

Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 17 of 18
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Mecanoo, Meng, and LOLA Landscape Architects Win Competition for the Design of the Guangming Scientist Valley in Shenzhen

Awarded Architecture Competitions Reshaping 2023: A Year in Review - Image 13 of 18
Courtesy of Shenzhen Guangming Scientist Valley . Image © Silkroad

Image gallery

