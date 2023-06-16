Perkins&Will Wins Competition for the Design of Smithsonian’s Bezos Learning Center in Washington D.C.

Save this picture! National Mall, Washinton D.C.. Image © Via Dr. Alan Ripkin via Shutterstock

The Smithsonian Institution selected Perkins&Will to design the Bezos Learning Center at the National Air and Space Museum in located on the prominent National Mall in Washington D.C. Perkins&Will was one of the five shortlisted finalists for the competition, along with BIG, Gehry Partners, DLR Group, and Quinn Evans. According to the Smithsonian, the selection was based on the architects’ ample experience in designing cultural and educational spaces, the reliability of their management team and the team’s aesthetic approach.

The conceptual approach behind the team’s proposal is inspired by the shape of a spiral galaxy, according to the architects. The new building, occupying the site of the previously demolished Restaurant Pavilion designed by Gyo Obata, aims to bring innovative educational spaces to complete the program of the National Air and Space Museum. As an invitation to further explore cosmology and aviation, the center will feature non-traditional classrooms, collaboration hubs, and a studio to support immersive STEM learning. The results of the workshops and design challenges will also be showcased in dedicated display areas.

The National Air and Space Museum also invited design students and early-career architects to join Perkins&Will on the project. They have the opportunity to create an architectural element for the building’s exterior to represent scientific aviation, astronomy, and aerospace. Teams of two eligible participants were invited to participate in the first phase of the challenge, which was completed on April 18th, 2023. The shortlisted teams will engage in phase 2, the final stage of the competition. The winning proposal will be selected later this year and the designers will be invited to join the Bezos Learning Center building project team and receive a paid position with the National Air and Space Museum for up to three years.

The new 50,000-square-foot facility aims to become a space for engaging educational programming. “This is an exceptional opportunity to create a place that unlocks the potential of a new generation of explorers” declared Bridget Lesniak, managing principal at Perkins&Will. The design team consists of Lead Designer Ralph Johnson, Designer Tom Mozina, Managing Principal Bridget Lesniak, Project Principal Zena Howard and education programming and planning specialist Aimee Eckman.

Global architecture firm Perkins&Will was founded in 1935 and continues to be regarded as one of the most innovative companies in its field. The office has a diverse range of research initiatives, including an Innovation Incubator project started in 2019 to explore the Internet of Things (IoT) and the INTUNE workplace to investigate the changing conditions of work environments. The office’s built portfolio includes Destination Crenshaw in Los Angeles, scheduled to open in 2024, and the Shanghai Natural History Museum. Earlier this year, Perkins&Will have been selected as one of the finalists in the nationwide artistic ideas competition for the design of the new National Museum of the U.S. Navy.