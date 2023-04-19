Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Perkins&Will Is Among the Finalists for the United States Navy Museum Design, Along with BIG, Gehry Partners, DLR Group and Quinn Evans

Perkins&Will Is Among the Finalists for the United States Navy Museum Design, Along with BIG, Gehry Partners, DLR Group and Quinn Evans

Save
Perkins&Will Is Among the Finalists for the United States Navy Museum Design, Along with BIG, Gehry Partners, DLR Group and Quinn Evans

Perkins&Will has been selected as one of the five finalists in the nationwide artistic ideas competition for the design of the new National Museum of the U.S. Navy. The other finalists are DLR Group, Frank Gehry Partners, Quinn Evans, and BIG. Organised by the Naval Heritage History and Command’s (NHHC), the competition’s aim is to create a modern museum for Naval veterans and the public, a new building and ceremonial courtyard to reflect the Navy’s values and legacy. The campus would consist of approximately 270,000 square feet, with 100,000 square feet of gallery space. The Navy’s preferred location for the museum is on a site adjacent to the Washington Navy Yard.

Perkins&Will Is Among the Finalists for the United States Navy Museum Design, Along with BIG, Gehry Partners, DLR Group and Quinn Evans - Image 1 of 7Perkins&Will Is Among the Finalists for the United States Navy Museum Design, Along with BIG, Gehry Partners, DLR Group and Quinn Evans - Image 2 of 7Perkins&Will Is Among the Finalists for the United States Navy Museum Design, Along with BIG, Gehry Partners, DLR Group and Quinn Evans - Image 3 of 7Perkins&Will Is Among the Finalists for the United States Navy Museum Design, Along with BIG, Gehry Partners, DLR Group and Quinn Evans - Image 4 of 7Perkins&Will Is Among the Finalists for the United States Navy Museum Design, Along with BIG, Gehry Partners, DLR Group and Quinn Evans - More Images+ 2

Save this picture!
Perkins&Will Is Among the Finalists for the United States Navy Museum Design, Along with BIG, Gehry Partners, DLR Group and Quinn Evans - Image 5 of 7
Courtesy of Perkins&Will

Through research and interviews with active and veteran U.S. Navy sailors, Perkins&Will drew inspiration from the Navy’s core values: strength, commitment, integrity, courage, honor, and initiative. The designers understood this competition as an opportunity to reflect on the Navy’s culture and achievement as the basis for presenting this powerful story to the larger public. The artistic vision was led by architect Ralph Johnson, the designer of the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. and the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City.

Save this picture!
Perkins&Will Is Among the Finalists for the United States Navy Museum Design, Along with BIG, Gehry Partners, DLR Group and Quinn Evans - Image 3 of 7
Courtesy of Perkins&Will

The museum is designed as a “living memorial,” aiming to create a bridge between the U.S. Navy’s past and future. The sail-like shape of the building is created to conjure the image of a fleet of vessels, while a ceremonial courtyard is designed to give visitors a sense of honor. At the main entrance, visitors cross a gangway over water, as if entering a vessel, an image carried through the museum’s atrium that recalls the engeneering og the hull of a ship. The Subsurface, Surface, Expedition, Aviation, and Space (SSEAS) gallery is set to become the signature attraction, featuring an interactive digital globe and various immersive installations to take visitors on a “technological odyssey.” 

Related Article

BIG Selected as a Finalist for New United States Navy Museum Design

Macro artefacts and large-scale historical relics complete the visitor experience. One example is the Constitution Fighting Top, an observation platform near the top of the mast of the USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned ship in the U.S. Navy. This will be assembled in the atrium space, allowing visitors to engage with it at different heights and angles. The museum floor will also show a life-size outline of the USS Constitution's deck  to help visitors imagine what it might have been like to be on an ocean voyage. Other artefacts include a helicopter, a Swift boat moving through marsh and a Naval aeroplane in flight. 

Save this picture!
Perkins&Will Is Among the Finalists for the United States Navy Museum Design, Along with BIG, Gehry Partners, DLR Group and Quinn Evans - Image 2 of 7
Courtesy of Perkins&Will

Our concept places visitors at the intersection of the three elemental forces—land, sea, and air—that shape the U.S. Navy. It’s a tangible expression of the Navy’s honor, courage, and commitment. - Ralph Johnson, Perkins&Will’s global design director

Save this picture!
Perkins&Will Is Among the Finalists for the United States Navy Museum Design, Along with BIG, Gehry Partners, DLR Group and Quinn Evans - Image 4 of 7
Courtesy of Perkins&Will

The five selected projects were unveiled at a public event at the DC Navy Yard. The final canvases prepared for the competition will remain on display for public viewing at the Navy's National Museum on the Washington Navy Yard. In total, 80 firms expressed interest in participating in the competition, out of which 37 firms met the required qualifications before the jury selected the five finalists. Among them, BIG has also presented their vision of reflecting the historical context of the Navy Yards through the use of scale, materials and details inspired by Navy vessels

Save this picture!
Perkins&Will Is Among the Finalists for the United States Navy Museum Design, Along with BIG, Gehry Partners, DLR Group and Quinn Evans - Image 7 of 7
Courtesy of Perkins&Will

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Perkins&Will Is Among the Finalists for the United States Navy Museum Design, Along with BIG, Gehry Partners, DLR Group and Quinn Evans" 19 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999719/perkins-and-will-is-among-the-finalists-for-the-united-states-navy-museum-design-along-with-big-gehry-partners-dlr-group-and-quinn-evans> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags