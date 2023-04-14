Submit a Project Advertise
BIG Selected as a Finalist for New United States Navy Museum Design

Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) was selected as one of the finalists in the Naval Heritage History and Command’s (NHHC) competition for the design of the new National Museum of the U.S. Navy. The competition’s aim is to create a publicly accessible modern museum for Naval veterans and the public, a memorial to the U.S. Navy’s heritage, and a center for education and cultural events. The other finalists are DLR Group, Frank Gehry Partners, Quinn Evans, and Perkins&Will.

BIG Selected as a Finalist for New United States Navy Museum Design - Image 2 of 6BIG Selected as a Finalist for New United States Navy Museum Design - Image 3 of 6BIG Selected as a Finalist for New United States Navy Museum Design - Image 4 of 6BIG Selected as a Finalist for New United States Navy Museum Design - Image 5 of 6BIG Selected as a Finalist for New United States Navy Museum Design - More Images+ 1

BIG Selected as a Finalist for New United States Navy Museum Design - Image 4 of 6
National Museum of the U.S. Navy. Image © BIG

The new museum is planned to include a new building and ceremonial courtyard, as well as the renovation of existing historical buildings on site. The competition was centered on the design of six main building elements: the general building shape and massing, the main entrance, the Arium, the marque gallery space, the ceremonial “honor” courtyard, and the use of micro artifacts.

BIG Selected as a Finalist for New United States Navy Museum Design - Image 2 of 6
© BIG

The campus would consist of approximately 270,000 square feet, with 100,000 square feet of gallery space. The Navy’s preferred location for the museum is on a site adjacent to the Washington Navy Yard, and the land will be acquired either through land exchange or direct purchase, according to the Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro.

Big’s vision for the museum, developed in collaboration with Squint/Opera and Olin Studio, strives to reflect the historical context of the Navy Yards through the use of scale, materials, and details inspired by Navy vessels. Large vitrines open the museum towards the public street, offering passers-by a glimpse into the museum’s collection of artifacts that relay the mission, lineage, and breadth of operations of the US Navy.

BIG Selected as a Finalist for New United States Navy Museum Design - Image 3 of 6
© BIG
BIG Selected as a Finalist for New United States Navy Museum Design - Image 5 of 6
© BIG

Following the initial announcement in December 2022, 80 firms expressed interest in participating; 37 firms then submitted qualifications, and finally, the Navy selected five architecture firms as finalists. The conceptual ideas were unveiled at a public event at the DC Navy Yard, and final canvases from the competition will remain on display for public viewing at the Navy's National Museum on the Washington Navy Yard.

BIG Selected as a Finalist for New United States Navy Museum Design - Image 6 of 6
© BIG

