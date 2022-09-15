Smithsonian Reveals the Proposals for The Bezos Learning Center in Washington DC

Save this picture! Firm A Proposal. Image Courtesy of The Smithsonian Institution

The Smithsonian Museum in Washington DC has revealed the five anonymous design proposals for The Bezos Learning Center, and they are now awaiting public feedback. The transformation of the National Air and Space Museum represents an unprecedented moment in the conservation and preservation of thousands of artifacts and a remarkable revival of space exploration and space tourist travels. With a record-breaking $250 million donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and leaders in the aerospace industry, the Smithsonian Institution is undergoing a massive multi-year renovation, which began in 2018.

The National Mall, located in Washington DC, the United States Capital, is home to the nation's monuments such as the Capitol, The Lincoln Memorial, and the Smithsonian Institution, the world-renowned museum and research complex. With 11 museums along the two miles-long walkable strip, the Institution projects a massive renovation for the National Air and Space Museum that will take approximately seven years to complete.

Save this picture! Firm A. Image Courtesy of The Smithsonian Institution

The project contemplates the demolition of Gyo Obata's Wright Place to locate a new facility housing "The Bezos Learning Center," which includes a new restaurant facility, exhibition spaces, and a public observatory. The design proposals develop different approaches to the historical McMillan Urban Plan and redefine the Role of Museum Education in the Learning Experience. To review the aesthetic concepts submitted by the five potential design firms and provide feedback, explore The National Air and Space Museum website.

Firm A

Based on the hexagon shape, the project looks for efficiency and direct reference to nature and space technology. From the structure of honeycombs to the International Space Station and the James Webb Telescope, the hexagon shows superior flexibility in reducing structural spans and configuring different-scale cells. The cells hold flexible classrooms, terraces, and the rocket atrium.

Save this picture! Firm A. Image Courtesy of The Smithsonian Institution

Firm B

The design integrates harmoniously with the massing, height, and balcony openings of the National Air and Space Museum. At the same time, its sweeping form connects to the curvilinear shape of the neighboring National Museum of the American Indian.

Save this picture! Firm B. Image Courtesy of The Smithsonian Institution

Firm C

Following the curves and domes expressed in many of the District's monumental structures and museums, the pavilion extends as a solid glass volume that march down the historic NASM's existing façade.

Save this picture! Firm C. Image Courtesy of The Smithsonian Institution

Firm D

The inspiration is a spiral galaxy whose form reflects two-thirds of the known galaxies, including our own Milky Way. The building's architecture metaphorically places the individual student, educator, and visitor at the universe's core, surrounded by educational experiences and paths of discovery that lead to infinite possibilities for their future in science, innovation, and leadership.

Save this picture! Firm D. Image Courtesy of The Smithsonian Institution

Firm E

The firm's concept was influenced by the nebula shape or the formation of future stars. Its facade will be covered entirely with a fritted glass design mimicking the limestone construction found on Obata's adjacent museum building.

Save this picture! Firm E. Image Courtesy of The Smithsonian Institution

The proposals are part of a plan to Update the Smithsonian Campus by BIG and the construction of the Sculpture Garden by Hiroshi Sugimoto in The Smithsonian Museum Hirshhorn Museum. The city also revealed the project for the expansion of the Washington Union Station by Grimshaw, in collaboration with Beyer Blinder Belle, Arup, and VHB.

The projects' descriptions are courtesy of the Smithsonian Museum and the participants' firms.