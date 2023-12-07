Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
CHYBIK+KRISTOF has won an international competition to design a multifunctional tower as a significant part of Tirana’s evolving landscape. The structure is situated in the heart of the capital city’s culture hub within the New Boulevard, reflecting a shift in Tirana’s urban development. With its distinctive red concrete silhouette, it aims to create a new landmark, signaling the commencement of various other projects outlined in the masterplan.

CHYBIK + KRISTOF Wins Competition to Design Multifunctional Tower in Tirana, Albania - Image 2 of 5
CHYBIK + KRISTOF Wins Competition to Design Multifunctional Tower in Tirana, Albania - Image 3 of 5
CHYBIK + KRISTOF Wins Competition to Design Multifunctional Tower in Tirana, Albania - Image 4 of 5
CHYBIK + KRISTOF Wins Competition to Design Multifunctional Tower in Tirana, Albania - Image 5 of 5

The project, which is envisioned as an 83-meter structure, is predominantly composed of residential spaces, with office and retail spaces spread across its first three floors. In line with Tirana’s continuous evolution into a modern city, the project’s core goal is enhancing residents’ standard of living while attracting attention as a leading Balkan destination.

Save this picture!
CHYBIK + KRISTOF Wins Competition to Design Multifunctional Tower in Tirana, Albania - Image 2 of 5
Courtesy of CHK

Many international companies are involved in the master plan, highlighting Tirana’s initiative to reimagine its urban environment. This design, which is an essential component of the city's rehabilitation, tries to blend seamlessly with the Cultural Hub, creating a lively public area and linking the Boulevard and River Park with a number of cultural structures, including the opera house, art gallery, and cultural center.

Additionally, the tower also represents a new urban character for Tirana by embodying the combination of heritage and modernity. As the new masterplan’s pilot project, its strategic location at the end of the Boulevard unites urban and natural aspects. Ultimately, the design connects the Boulevard to the neighboring River Park.

Save this picture!
CHYBIK + KRISTOF Wins Competition to Design Multifunctional Tower in Tirana, Albania - Image 5 of 5
Courtesy of CHK

With an emphasis on quality residential spaces, the cascading structure boasts green roof terraces. Managing rainwater and reducing heat, these pockets also address environmental concerns while adding a natural touch to the cascade structure. Each apartment features a passive shaded loggia, which optimizes temperature regulation, framing views of the Skanderbeg Mountain Range.

Save this picture!
CHYBIK + KRISTOF Wins Competition to Design Multifunctional Tower in Tirana, Albania - Image 3 of 5
Courtesy of CHK

With the active engagement of the city and international architectural offices, the project represents the first international competition for privately owned land in the city. Last month, Henning Larsen won a competition to redesign Prague Central Station, aiming to reconnect the historic central station with the Vrchlického Sady Park in Prague. Additionally, WXCA Architectural Design Studio won the international competition for the reconstruction of the Saxon Palace, a heritage site located in the city center of Warsaw, Poland. Finally, UNStudio has recently been selected as the winner of the international competition for the design of a mixed-use development in Düsseldorf, Germany. The proposal features two mixed-use towers measuring up to 120 meters, surrounded by a low-rise community pavilion.

Nour Fakharany
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "CHYBIK + KRISTOF Wins Competition to Design Multifunctional Tower in Tirana, Albania" 07 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010815/chybik-plus-kristof-wins-competition-to-design-multifunctional-tower-in-tirana-albania> ISSN 0719-8884

