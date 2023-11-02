Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  Foster + Partners Wins Competition to Design New Center in Hangzhou, China

Foster + Partners has been selected as the winner of an international competition to design a new center for Hangzhou, the capital of China's Zhejiang province. The master plan envisions a green and interconnected mixed-use quarter situated in the heart of the Yuhang District. In its essence, the project aims to foster a strong connection between nature and people’s daily lives, creating a sustainable urban quarter.

The scheme boasts extensive landscaping along the major axis, creating a green spine that leads people through the district. The property is surrounded by greenery, with a recently constructed public park to the north and a cultural center that carefully integrates with a wetland to the south. The cultural hub boasts iconic features, including galleries, an exhibition hall, and a public library, this hub provides the district's citizens access to a wide range of artistic and cultural offerings.

The masterplan is organised around a 2.5-kilometer central axis that runs the full length of the site, from north to south. The axis intersects with different bodies of water, generating five distinctive zones with unique characteristics. Each zone celebrates the city’s relationship with water in its various forms, from streams and lakes to canals and wetlands. -- Bruno Moser, Head of Urban Design, Foster + Partners

In order to respect the natural surroundings and create a vibrant urban center with a dynamic skyline, the building massing gradually grows towards the central axis. In fact, building densities are also increased in the vicinity of public transport hubs to encourage environmentally friendly city travel.

The site's public transport system has been planned to accommodate local users' requirements and work in unison with the larger city's transport networks. The master plan provides a multi-faceted network of infrastructure and various 'last mile' transportation choices, including autonomous pods, shuttles, shared micro-mobility, and water transportation.

For a positive impact on Hangzhou, the low-carbon masterplan prioritizes the preservation of the city's current wetlands and integrates sustainable practices including passive massing and rainwater reuse. The project intends to obtain LEED and WELL Community Gold certification in addition to China's 3-star green rating.

Last month, the world-renowned studio revealed its first project in Qingdao, a major seaport and financial hub in the Shandong Province of China. Additionally, Foster + Partners have recently revealed designs for the Ellison Institute of Technology (EIT) campus in Oxford. Initially established as a research and development center, the campus is now gaining a significant expansion. Finally, the Türkiye Design Council gathered 13 various practices, including Foster + Partners, to contribute to the revitalization of the historic Turkish province of Hatay, an area that suffered a horrific earthquake this year.

