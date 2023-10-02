World Architecture Day 2023: Fostering Resilient Communities through Architecture

Save this picture! The Swapnapurti Building, Ahmednagar, India. Image © Rajesh Vora

As has become customary in recent years, on the first Monday of October, we celebrate both World Architecture Day and World Habitat Day, serving as a reminder to the global community of its collective responsibility for the well-being of the built environment. This edition, like its predecessors, sheds light on the realm of architecture and the challenges faced by our cities, introducing new themes, contemplating the state of our urban areas, and proposing constructive strategies.

Since urban economies have encountered significant difficulties this year, the UN's World Habitat Day focuses on "Resilient Urban Economies: cities as drivers of growth and recovery." Launching Urban October, this event seeks to bring together diverse urban stakeholders to deliberate on policies to help cities recover after the dual economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts worldwide. Aligned with this concept, World Architecture Day, created by the UIA in 1985, has chosen to concentrate on "Architecture for Resilient Communities," emphasizing the role and duty of architecture in fostering thriving community existence while initiating a global dialogue regarding the interconnectedness of urban and rural regions within every nation.

+ 1

ArchDaily actively engages in these ongoing dialogues by sharing content that aligns with these shared objectives: raising awareness, providing solutions, involving the global community, and empowering all individuals who contribute to the field of architecture. Asking "What is good Architecture," ArchDaily has recently produced "The ArchDaily Guide to Good Architecture," which reflects on the relevance of architecture and the built environment in addressing contemporary challenges such as "climate crisis, energy scarcity, population density, social inequality, housing shortages, rapid urbanization, eroding local identities, and a lack of diversity".

Under the title "Fostering Resilient Communities through Architecture," we have selected below a compilation of articles produced by our editors over the past year or so. These features are divided into four categories, each examining the implications of architecture in enhancing community life, driving urban growth and recovery, favoring nature-based design and biodiversity, as well as in upgrading the cultural landscape, and preserving heritage.

1- Enhancing Community Life

2- Driving Urban Growth and Recovery

3- Favoring Nature-based Design and Biodiversity

4- Upgrading Cultural Landscape and Preserving Heritage

Explore ArchDaily's previous editions: World Architecture Day 2022, World Architecture Day 2021, and ArchDaily's World Architecture Day 2020.