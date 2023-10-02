Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  World Architecture Day 2023: Fostering Resilient Communities through Architecture

As has become customary in recent years, on the first Monday of October, we celebrate both World Architecture Day and World Habitat Day, serving as a reminder to the global community of its collective responsibility for the well-being of the built environment. This edition, like its predecessors, sheds light on the realm of architecture and the challenges faced by our cities, introducing new themes, contemplating the state of our urban areas, and proposing constructive strategies.

Since urban economies have encountered significant difficulties this year, the UN's World Habitat Day focuses on "Resilient Urban Economies: cities as drivers of growth and recovery." Launching Urban October, this event seeks to bring together diverse urban stakeholders to deliberate on policies to help cities recover after the dual economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts worldwide. Aligned with this concept, World Architecture Day, created by the UIA in 1985, has chosen to concentrate on "Architecture for Resilient Communities," emphasizing the role and duty of architecture in fostering thriving community existence while initiating a global dialogue regarding the interconnectedness of urban and rural regions within every nation.

World Architecture Day 2023: Fostering Resilient Communities through Architecture - Image 2 of 6World Architecture Day 2023: Fostering Resilient Communities through Architecture - Image 3 of 6World Architecture Day 2023: Fostering Resilient Communities through Architecture - Image 4 of 6World Architecture Day 2023: Fostering Resilient Communities through Architecture - Image 5 of 6World Architecture Day 2023: Fostering Resilient Communities through Architecture - More Images+ 1

ArchDaily actively engages in these ongoing dialogues by sharing content that aligns with these shared objectives: raising awareness, providing solutions, involving the global community, and empowering all individuals who contribute to the field of architecture. Asking "What is good Architecture," ArchDaily has recently produced "The ArchDaily Guide to Good Architecture," which reflects on the relevance of architecture and the built environment in addressing contemporary challenges such as "climate crisis, energy scarcity, population density, social inequality, housing shortages, rapid urbanization, eroding local identities, and a lack of diversity".

Under the title "Fostering Resilient Communities through Architecture," we have selected below a compilation of articles produced by our editors over the past year or so. These features are divided into four categories, each examining the implications of architecture in enhancing community life, driving urban growth and recovery, favoring nature-based design and biodiversity, as well as in upgrading the cultural landscape, and preserving heritage.

1- Enhancing Community Life

World Architecture Day 2023: Fostering Resilient Communities through Architecture - Image 6 of 6
PARIS – JULY 17, 2017 : Hot and crowded opening day for the new pools on the "Bassin de la Villette" (Canal de l'Ourcq). Image. Image © Tommy Larey via Shutterstock

The Painted Houses of Tiébélé: A Model for Communal Collaboration

Public Pools as Public Spaces: The Role of Swimming and Bathing in Cities

Latin American Favelas: Improvement Projects and Community Involvement

Overcoming Barriers: Social Justice in Latin American Architecture

Ephemeral Cities: 3 Radical City Concepts That Propose for Users to Shape Their Built-Form

Designing With Users: 7 Projects Where Architects Collaborated With Communities

Top-Down and Bottom-Up Urban Planning: A Synergetic Approach

What Is Co-Creation in Architecture and Urban Planning?

Places of Protest in Africa: Public Spaces for Engaging & Fostering Democracy

2- Driving Urban Growth and Recovery

World Architecture Day 2023: Fostering Resilient Communities through Architecture - Image 3 of 6
Aerial view of Gurgaon, India. Image © Gunj Guglani

The Transformative Power of Urbanization: How Indian Cities Like Delhi Plan for Urban Growth

Architecture for Changing Contexts: prototype's Mobile Pavilion Envisions a Blueprint for Ukraine

Rethinking Traditional City Planning: 14 Projects from Emerging Practices in Europe

How Can Informal Retail Preserve Pedestrian Zones as Car Dependency Increases in African Cities?

Can Urban Design Find Success Through Grassroots Movements?

The Curb Cut Effect: How Accessible Architecture is Benefiting Everybody

Mixed-Use Housing: A Tool for Urban Activation

Adaptive Urban Regulations: Navigating Change in Affordable Housing, Infrastructure, and Sustainability in the U.S.

Cities as Living Laboratories: The Smart City Projects of Amsterdam, Singapore, and Barcelona

3- Favoring Nature-based Design and Biodiversity 

World Architecture Day 2023: Fostering Resilient Communities through Architecture - Image 4 of 6
Benjakitti Forest Park / Arsomslip Community and Environmental Architect. Image © Srirath Somsawat

Willow Technologies Transforms Agricultural By-Products Into Building Materials in Ghana

Rewilding in Architecture: Concepts, Applications, and Examples

Expanding the Architectural Prospects of Timber in Its Natural Form

The Main Problems in Landscape Design — And How to Avoid Them

Taming Exterior Greenery: Landscape Design for Houses in Natural Environments

Cities of the Future: Julia Watson on Nature-based Technologies and Radical Materials

Why Landscape Architecture Matters Now More Than Ever

Building for a Growing Population: Shifting the Focus to Rural India

New Uses and Contemporary Guidelines for Public Spaces

4- Upgrading Cultural Landscape and Preserving Heritage

World Architecture Day 2023: Fostering Resilient Communities through Architecture - Image 2 of 6
James-Simon-Galerie / David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Ute Zscharnt for David Chipperfield Architects

The Shift in India's Cultural Landscape: A Look at Contemporary Projects

Contrast, Cleanliness, Regularity: Material Strategies in David Chipperfield's Museums

Art Galleries Inserted into the Urban Fabric: 8 Examples of Art and Culture Introduced in Neighborhoods

9 Cultural Facilities That Show What Happens When the Architect Designs for Communities

Striking a Balance: The Dilemma in Heritage Cities

Motifs and Ornamentations: Inspirations Behind the Colors of African Traditional Architecture

Cross-Cultural Collaboration: A Tool for Imagining Africa's Future

Temporary, but with Long-Lasting Effects: 6 Ways in Which Architecture Festivals Can Revitalize a City

Rescuing Architecture: Stories of Buildings Saved from Demolition

Explore ArchDaily's previous editions: World Architecture Day 2022, World Architecture Day 2021, and ArchDaily's World Architecture Day 2020.

Image gallery

