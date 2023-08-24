Adaptive Urban Regulations: Navigating Change in Affordable Housing, Infrastructure, and Sustainability in the U.S.

Save this picture! © Billie Grace Ward via Flickr

In the ever-evolving landscape of urban development, cities are faced with an array of challenges that demand quick and innovative solutions, ranging from the critical issue of affordable housing to the pressing need for efficient and decongested infrastructure and sustainable energy practices. As the demands of the built environment expand, local authorities worldwide are redefining policies and regulations to shape their cities. These innovative regulations can drive sustainable and consistent progress as cities stand at the intersection between their present challenges and future aspirations.

Affordable Housing

Last October in California, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a major reform around affordable housing. This will override local zoning codes in the area and allow for more affordable housing units to be built in an area previously planned for commercial use. Moreover, specific residential projects will be completely dedicated to affordable housing starting in July. This bypass of the initial California Environmental Quality ACT (CEQA) has the potential to produce between 300,000 to 400,000 affordable housing homes in the state.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on the other hand, recently introduced an ambitious and comprehensive strategy, "Get Stuff Built,” to address a significant challenge of affordable housing. This multifaceted approach demonstrates a commitment to overcoming the city's most pressing issue, housing in all five boroughs. The action plan calls for the construction of 500,000 units in total of affordable housing to be ready by 2030. The blueprint should meet the projected need for 560,000 units. The plan shortens the approval process by 50% and streamlines inspections and complicated quality reviews.

Infrastructure and Congestion

As big cities face overcrowding issues, regulations are reimagined to meet new demands and changing conditions. In June, the New York Federal Highway Administration approved a new pricing program to deal with over-congestion in the city. A report released by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) outlines the project’s initiatives and summarizes its goals. In short, the proposal highlights new surcharges and toll prices for trips that take place during rush hour in Midtown Manhattan. The new pricing program is envisioned to generate $1 billion dollars per year for the MTA to improve the existing public transit network. This will be the country’s first-ever congestion pricing law.

Similarly, the Austin City Council is considering a resolution to densify the housing production allowance in Austin, Texas. The resolution states that “smaller lot sizes encourage compact development and can encourage the use of existing infrastructure such as roads, water supply, and sewage systems.” The initiative will increase the number of units allowed inside neighborhoods and decrease the standard lot sizes to 2,500 square feet or less, creating diverse housing structures in order to cope with over congestion.

Energy Codes

As the climate crisis becomes a more pressing issue for cities, many local authorities are reimaging their energy building codes to decarbonize their built environments. In Massachusetts, new benchmarks have been set for new building productions. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has banned fossil fuels in all municipal buildings. Following her Executive Order, ten other Massachusetts towns have pledged to ban fossil fuels in their local buildings. The new energy codes are projected to cut the city’s emissions in half by 2030, and the state is the first in the US to take this initiative.