World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone

The first Monday of October of every year marks World Architecture Day and World Habitat Day. Celebrated simultaneously, they both seek to shed light on the built environment and its challenges, taking on a different theme with each new edition. This year, through its World Architecture Day, the UIA is focusing on “Architecture for well-being”, in line with the designation of 2022 as the UIA Year of Design for Health in buildings and cities. In parallel, the UN’s World Habitat Day, is centered on “Mind the Gap. Leave No One and Place Behind”, looking at the problem of growing inequality and challenges in cities and human settlements, due to the triple ‘C’ crises – COVID-19, climate and conflict.

Introducing Urban October, 31 days to promote a better urban future, World Architecture Day and World Habitat Day push forward the debates on urban sustainability. Joining the conversation every year, ArchDaily takes part in this occasion by promoting content that tackles the main objectives of this day, raising awareness, presenting solutions, engaging the international community, and “empowering everyone who makes architecture happen to create a better quality of life”.

+ 30

2022 has been a year of turmoil, with new conflicts emerging and the consequences of the pandemic becoming more and more visible, reversing the years of progress made in the fight against many challenges such as poverty, climate crisis, and inequality. Starting with cities, home to the majority of the population, these topics are at a priority level, in order to build “more resilient, sustainable and healthy societies” that could withstand the current and future threats. More committed to the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda, Architects worldwide are looking to improve the quality of the spaces in which we live and work, as explained in the UIA Declaration, creating a good design that “makes our communities stronger, safer and healthier”.

Under the title of “Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone”, our selection of articles, includes writings produced by our editors, as well as some publications featured on Architonic. Divided into 5 categories, these texts discuss Wellness as a Priority in Living Spaces, Transforming the Existing into Healthier Spaces, Materiality that Prioritizes Wellbeing, The Public Realm: Comfort, Well-being, and Inclusiveness, and last by not least, Reflections on the Architecture of Today.

1- Wellness as a Priority in Living Spaces

Save this picture! E Poolhouse / Habif Architects. Image © Vangelis Paterakis

Save this picture! ONE THIRD YOGA / Boundary Space Design. Image © Shen-Photo

Save this picture! Residential House and Garden, London. Image © Ben Blossom

Save this picture! Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura. Image © Santiago Chaer

Save this picture! Rhose Island School of Design Student Center / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte

Save this picture! Pantera Filmes Studio / Matú Arquitetura. Image © Cris Farhat

Save this picture! LEGO’s development office in Copenhagen. Image © Anders Sune Berg

2- Transforming the Existing into Healthier Spaces

Save this picture! This Once-Abandoned Chinese Cloth Factory Was Refurbished Into a Thriving Cultural Center by O-Office. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Save this picture! The Barn / Carney Logan Burke Architects. Image © Audrey Hall Photgraphy

3- Materiality that Prioritizes Wellbeing

Save this picture! Second Home Hollywood Office / Selgascano. Image © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! Audain Art Museum, Whistler, BC / Courtesy of Patkau Architects. Image © James Dow

Save this picture! LF USA Womens Apparel Group / Spacesmith. Image © Paúl Rivera

Save this picture! GB House / Renato D’Ettorre Architects. Image © Justin Alexander

Save this picture! Exterior architectural lighting enhances the modern majesty of this Maltese villa's foreground. Image © L&L Luce&Light

Save this picture! Original Feelings Yoga Studio in Berlin. Image © Linus Muellerschoen

4- The Public Realm: Comfort, Well-being, and Inclusiveness

Save this picture! Tourists biking at Nyhavn, Copenhagen. Image © Febiyan Rachman

Save this picture! Los Angeles LGBT Center - Anita May Rosenstein Campus / Leong Leong + Killefer Flammang Architects. Image © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! Nan Yuan Lv Yun Roof Co-construction Garden / 11ARCHITECTURE. Image © Siming Wu

Save this picture! Neighborhood Next / 15 Minute City by Gehl Architects. Image Courtesy of 3XN

Save this picture! Pocket Park on Xinhua Road, Shanghai by SHUISHI. Image © Hao Chen

Save this picture! Jiangyin’s Greenway Loop meanders through the city’s central parkland. Image © Pavel Shubiskiy – Egghead Photo

Save this picture! The Hyperlane Urban Gallery creates a circular-themed promenade with connected paving, shallow water, shaded seating and shrubberies. Image © Bing Lu

5- Reflections on the Architecture of Today

Save this picture! Informal settlements in the Bandra suburb - Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Image © Dmitry Rukhlenko via Shutterstock

Save this picture! Together Hostel / Cao Pu Studio. Image © Zhang Zheming

Save this picture! Cabin Anna's insulated, glass or completely open sliding sections . Image © Tōnu Tunnel & Jorrit 't Hoen

Explore ArchDaily's World Architecture Day 2021 selection, and ArchDaily's World Architecture Day 2020 selection.