World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone

The first Monday of October of every year marks World Architecture Day and World Habitat Day. Celebrated simultaneously, they both seek to shed light on the built environment and its challenges, taking on a different theme with each new edition. This year, through its World Architecture Day, the UIA is focusing on “Architecture for well-being”, in line with the designation of 2022 as the UIA Year of Design for Health in buildings and cities. In parallel, the UN’s World Habitat Day, is centered on “Mind the Gap. Leave No One and Place Behind”, looking at the problem of growing inequality and challenges in cities and human settlements, due to the triple ‘C’ crises – COVID-19, climate and conflict.

Introducing Urban October, 31 days to promote a better urban future, World Architecture Day and World Habitat Day push forward the debates on urban sustainability. Joining the conversation every year, ArchDaily takes part in this occasion by promoting content that tackles the main objectives of this day, raising awareness, presenting solutions, engaging the international community, and “empowering everyone who makes architecture happen to create a better quality of life”.

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 2 of 30World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 3 of 30World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 4 of 30World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 5 of 30+ 30

2022 has been a year of turmoil, with new conflicts emerging and the consequences of the pandemic becoming more and more visible, reversing the years of progress made in the fight against many challenges such as poverty, climate crisis, and inequality. Starting with cities, home to the majority of the population, these topics are at a priority level, in order to build “more resilient, sustainable and healthy societies” that could withstand the current and future threats. More committed to the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda, Architects worldwide are looking to improve the quality of the spaces in which we live and work, as explained in the UIA Declaration, creating a good design that “makes our communities stronger, safer and healthier”.

Under the title of “Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone”, our selection of articles, includes writings produced by our editors, as well as some publications featured on Architonic. Divided into 5 categories, these texts discuss Wellness as a Priority in Living Spaces, Transforming the Existing into Healthier Spaces, Materiality that Prioritizes Wellbeing, The Public Realm: Comfort, Well-being, and Inclusiveness, and last by not least, Reflections on the Architecture of Today.

1- Wellness as a Priority in Living Spaces

Interiors of Today: 17 Projects that Show How Current Cities and Living Trends are Influencing Modern Interior Architecture

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 4 of 30
E Poolhouse / Habif Architects. Image © Vangelis Paterakis

Seeking Balance: 14 Yoga Studios Showcasing Harmonious Practice Spaces

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 9 of 30
ONE THIRD YOGA / Boundary Space Design. Image © Shen-Photo

Have Gardens Become a Privilege?

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 7 of 30
Residential House and Garden, London. Image © Ben Blossom

What is a Good Interior Design?

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 8 of 30
Wild Fi Offices / TIMB Arquitectura. Image © Santiago Chaer

Designing around Debate: The Gender-Neutral Bathroom

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 6 of 30
Rhose Island School of Design Student Center / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte

How to Ensure Comfort and Well-Being in Small Spaces

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 10 of 30
Pantera Filmes Studio / Matú Arquitetura. Image © Cris Farhat

Active in the Workplace: Five Healthy Offices that Encourage Exercise

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 11 of 30
LEGO’s development office in Copenhagen. Image © Anders Sune Berg

2- Transforming the Existing into Healthier Spaces

The Most Sustainable Building Is the One That Is Already Built: Multi-purpose and Healthy Spaces

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 12 of 30
This Once-Abandoned Chinese Cloth Factory Was Refurbished Into a Thriving Cultural Center by O-Office. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

13 Design Solutions to Organize your Workout at Home

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 3 of 30
The Barn / Carney Logan Burke Architects. Image © Audrey Hall Photgraphy

Eight Flexible Ways to Change the Office Landscape

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 13 of 30
Kohmlan’s redesign. Image © Patryk Lewiński

3- Materiality that Prioritizes Wellbeing

How are New Construction Materials Prioritizing Human Safety and Wellbeing?

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 5 of 30
Second Home Hollywood Office / Selgascano. Image © Iwan Baan

The Biophilic Response to Wood: Can it Promote the Wellbeing of Building Occupants?

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 15 of 30
Audain Art Museum, Whistler, BC / Courtesy of Patkau Architects. Image © James Dow

Why Circadian-Effective Electric Lighting Matters

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 18 of 30
LF USA Womens Apparel Group / Spacesmith. Image © Paúl Rivera

Cooling Interiors Will be the Architectural Challenge of the Future

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 17 of 30
GB House / Renato D’Ettorre Architects. Image © Justin Alexander

A light in the Dark: Six Reasons to Fill Outdoor Spaces with Light

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 14 of 30
Exterior architectural lighting enhances the modern majesty of this Maltese villa's foreground. Image © L&L Luce&Light

Letting it All Hang Out: Textiles in Wellness Spaces

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 16 of 30
Original Feelings Yoga Studio in Berlin. Image © Linus Muellerschoen

4- The Public Realm: Comfort, Well-being, and Inclusiveness

How Copenhagen is Designed for Delight

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 23 of 30
Tourists biking at Nyhavn, Copenhagen. Image © Febiyan Rachman

Queer Spaces: Why Are They Important in Architecture and the Public Realm?

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 19 of 30
Los Angeles LGBT Center - Anita May Rosenstein Campus / Leong Leong + Killefer Flammang Architects. Image © Iwan Baan

Where is the City Heading For? From Urban Design to Urban Life

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 21 of 30
Nan Yuan Lv Yun Roof Co-construction Garden / 11ARCHITECTURE. Image © Siming Wu

How Mixed-Use Neighborhoods Can Reduce Crime Rates

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 22 of 30
Neighborhood Next / 15 Minute City by Gehl Architects. Image Courtesy of 3XN

Equitable Cities Through the Lens of Environmental Neuroscience

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 24 of 30
Pocket Park on Xinhua Road, Shanghai by SHUISHI. Image © Hao Chen

Building Bridges: Five Garden Bridges that Connect Users to Nature

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 20 of 30
Jiangyin’s Greenway Loop meanders through the city’s central parkland. Image © Pavel Shubiskiy – Egghead Photo

New Environmental Landscapes in Urban Chinese Parks

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 2 of 30
The Hyperlane Urban Gallery creates a circular-themed promenade with connected paving, shallow water, shaded seating and shrubberies. Image © Bing Lu

5- Reflections on the Architecture of Today

Whom Does Architecture Serve Today?

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 26 of 30
© @dailyoverview, via @maxartechnologies

“Our Architecture Is Very Hostile and Not Very Hospitable”: Interview With Father Júlio Lancellotti

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 25 of 30
© Nathan Dumlao, via Unsplash

Architecture and Aid: Reframing Research on Informal Settlements

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 29 of 30
Informal settlements in the Bandra suburb - Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Image © Dmitry Rukhlenko via Shutterstock

Architecture and Health: How Spaces Can Impact Our Emotional Well-Being

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 28 of 30
Together Hostel / Cao Pu Studio. Image © Zhang Zheming

What is Biophilic Design, and Can It Save the Planet?

World Architecture Day 2022: Designing for Well-Being and Promoting Spaces for Everyone - Image 27 of 30
Cabin Anna's insulated, glass or completely open sliding sections . Image © Tōnu Tunnel & Jorrit 't Hoen

Explore ArchDaily's World Architecture Day 2021 selection, and ArchDaily's World Architecture Day 2020 selection.

