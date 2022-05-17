How Mixed-Use Neighborhoods Can Reduce Crime Rates

Save this picture! Neighborhood Next / 15 Minute City by Gehl Architects. Image Courtesy of 3XN

The planning and design of mixed-use neighborhoods and individual mixed-use developments are on the rise. Many of the places we frequent most feature a variety of programs, bringing many of life's daily conveniences to one place. But mixed-use spaces do more than just create a diverse array of experiences in cities- they might also help contribute to lower crime rates.

The term “mixed-use” refers to areas that can provide ease of access to retail stores, restaurants, businesses, and residential areas through public pedestrian access and reduce the use of private cars. These neighborhoods enhance social connections and promote public transportation, while also encouraging the themes of “live, work, and play” in one concentrated zone. Instead of cities that have housing and certain amenities on the outskirts, and a central business district in the city center, developments would be planned more consistently and have a blueprint for future urban sprawl.

Save this picture! One Beverly Hills Aerial View. Image via Dbox for Alagem Capital

So why do these areas feature lower crimes? In a study published under the University of Pennsylvania Law Review, data showed that it’s more likely that neighborhoods with local cafes, bars, offices, and residential areas are inherently more likely to have more “eyes on the street” at more hours of the day. The collective public surveillance may deter criminals. Their study examined eight neighborhoods in Los Angeles that are known for having above-average crime rates, looking at residential-only neighborhoods, business districts, and areas that have experienced a shift towards mixed-use developments over time.

The areas where commercial offices were heavily focused experienced over 40% more crime than in other neighborhoods, especially those that included residences. Considering most of these areas were only heavily utilized during the daytime when most people are in the offices, it makes sense that the study saw an uptick in crime during the evening hours. Even further, the areas that featured zoning which added residential buildings to commercial areas saw a 7% drop in crime, largely led by a decline in automobile-related incidents. The research concluded that it makes sense that residents may feel a greater sense of ownership for the neighborhoods where they live versus neighborhoods where they solely work, and when those two have some sort of overlap, people still feel protective of the bars, restaurants, and stores that they consider to be in their neighborhood.

Save this picture! Zulgo City Centre by ZHA. Image © Brick Visual

What this tells urban planners and architects is that zoning laws may be a contributing factor and an important tool for helping prevent crime in cities. When we think about ways to design for this, we typically default to creating more sidewalks, better street lighting, and public surveillance technology, but we can also use a density of mixed-use developments as well. Conversely, these developments often mean more infrastructure and economic stability are required to sustain them. Different building types mean an increase in trash collection, sewage maintenance, and roadway and sidewalk preservation, as examples.

Save this picture! Zulgo City Centre by ZHA. Image © Tegmark

Of course, the modern-day planning of cities is only one contributing factor to crime rates in cities, and the other aspects are not to be overlooked. But if bringing more stores, restaurants, and homes to an office-concentrated area means that there’s a greater chance of having less crime, then this is one aspect that can be incorporated to create safer neighborhoods in our cities.