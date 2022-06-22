Seeking Balance: 14 Yoga Studios Showcasing Harmonious Practice Spaces

Originating in ancient India and verbally transmitted through the ages, Yoga has become a widespread and popular practice that engages the body and the spirit into reaching a stillness of the mind and a clear self-consciousness. There are varied schools of Yoga that reflect different origins and types of practices, however, they all require a combination the physical movement with mental, and spiritual awareness. The physical and mental health benefits that a regular practice can generate, despite turbulent or hard times, were recognized by the United Nations on the 21st of June 2022 Yoga day with the theme of Yoga for Humanity.

Such a release and search for balance amongst the chaos and stressors requires a setting that would enable the senses to disengage from distraction and become solely focused on the self. To facilitate the immersion into the practice, it is helpful to have a spatial layout that designates a simple, safe, and secluded space. Further design attentions include promoting a gentle and regulated air flow with controllable temperatures and soft lighting. The mood the space can generate can also be directed through the use of light colors or warm natural materials, such as wood. Some spaces even suggest a play on light reflection with mirrors or provide added privacy with sheer fabrics and curtains.

There are many ways a designer can create an ideal space for a healthy practice as seen through these 14 Yoga Studios.

