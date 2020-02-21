World
VIKASA Headquarters / Enter Projects Asia

VIKASA Headquarters / Enter Projects Asia

© Ed Sumner

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: Enter Projects Asia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 450.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020
  • Photographs Photographs: Ed Sumner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Automatic Locker Company Limited, Häfele, Northern Lights Enterprise, PANDOMO, Thai Stonetrade
  • Architect In Charge: Patrick Keane
  • Design Team: Tomas Guevara, Azul Paklaian, Archana Ramesh, Sergio Lissone
  • Client: Vikasa
  • Engineering: Lincoln Scott
  • Consultants: Ian Sykes Builder
  • Collaborators: Rattan Forever for fabrication
© Ed Sumner
© Ed Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. Enter Projects Asia Design Nature-Inspired Headquarters for Vikasa Bangkok - A wellness brief for the internationally acclaimed yoga brand, completed January 2020. Enter Projects Asia have completed their design & construction for the headquarters of Vikasa. This is the yoga brand’s anchor building in Bangkok, symbolising the Vikasa ideals around health, wellness and evolution.

© Ed Sumner
© Ed Sumner
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Ed Sumner
© Ed Sumner

The 450sqm space is comprised of a series of free-form yoga pods - two public and two private pods with a lobby area and luxury bathrooms integrated seamlessly into the layout.  Floor-to-ceiling windows were designed across the entire front façade to flood the space with natural light, whilst allowing the pods to remain private.

© Ed Sumner
© Ed Sumner

Using their signature geometries, Enter Projects Asia facilitated the fusion of 3D technologies with local Thai craftsmanship to bring nature to an urban context. All elements of the project were made from natural, local materials: Thai hardwood, rattan, palm leaves and local black slate.

© Ed Sumner
© Ed Sumner

Patrick Keane, Design Director at Enter Projects said, “We sought to create a space which mimicked the natural world and reflected the never-ending cycle of life. The result is a space of captivating calmness, cloaked in quiet contentment - an oasis of tranquility amongst the chaos of Bangkok.”

© Ed Sumner
© Ed Sumner

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Bangkok, Thailand

About this office
Enter Projects Asia
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Thailand
Cite: "VIKASA Headquarters / Enter Projects Asia" 21 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934159/vikasa-headquarters-enter-projects-asia/> ISSN 0719-8884

