Mixed-Use Housing: A Tool for Urban Activation

Mixed-Use Development in Nanjing / UNStudio. Image Courtesy of K.Wah

In recent decades, China's residential landscape has undergone a transformation setting primarily informed by social community ties now prioritizes the needs of rapid urbanization and modern lifestyles. Traditional courtyard houses of China once activated the urban realm, harmoniously blending private residential zones with public areas of the neighborhood. Today, the country is speckled with private developments and gated communities that have severed the connection between residential areas and the urban realm. Amidst this transformation, MAD Architects' Baiziwan Social Housing in Beijing emerges as a visionary attempt to reimagine urban living. By embracing a mixed-use program, this residential complex integrates itself with the surrounding neighborhood, fostering a renewed sense of unity with the bustling metropolis. Not limited to China alone, numerous housing endeavors worldwide have embraced this approach, reclaiming their ties to the urban realm.

In the ever-expanding urban landscape, the concept of mixed-use housing has emerged as a significant approach to accommodate a growing population while preserving the communal spirit of neighborhoods. An example of this philosophy is found in Baiziwan Social Housing, where the traditional horizontal gradation of private and public spaces transforms into a vertical arrangement. The street level comes alive with a range of commercial and convenience establishments, ranging from shops and restaurants to kindergartens, pharmacies, and elder care facilities, extending a warm invitation to a diverse urban audience. Intertwining with the upper semi-public level, the site ingeniously utilizes staggered half-floors and connecting spaces, including amphitheaters, fostering a consistent union of spaces. MAD’s design strategy was to anchor the development to a main avenue cutting through the center of the site which fosters connections between the neighborhood and the city. With the human-scaled site planning and diversity of spaces, the design creates a vibrant and open urban life across the new neighborhood.

Mixed-use developments are a vital strategy in revitalizing urban areas and breathing new life into neglected neighborhoods. By repurposing existing buildings or integrating new ones, architecture, and real estate companies contribute to urban renewal efforts and help revitalize declining city centers. A noteworthy instance can be found in New York City, where ODA is crafting a transformative mixed-use district in Astoria. The visionary five-block master plan allocates 25% of the ground floor to the public realm, yielding vast open spaces, community wellness facilities, affordable housing, and numerous job opportunities. The design artfully embraces the neighborhood's rich cultural fabric, extending its influence into the adjacent Kaufman Arts District while thoughtfully incorporating existing cultural assets into the plan. The result promises to be a vibrant, walkable, and diverse creative district.

Mixed-use residential projects also serve as economic engines by offering spaces for commercial and retail activities, thus making significant contributions to local economies and supporting small businesses. The positive effects of this economic activity extend beyond the immediate vicinity, creating beneficial ripple effects within the broader community. Furthermore, the inherent blend of attractive amenities and convenient access to services often leads to higher property values. This enhanced market appeal sparks increased demand, driving a transformation in once-derelict neighborhoods to revitalize them into sought-after urban centers.

In Lyon, France, a collaboration between SUD Architectes and ITAR Architectures began with an ambition of drawing inhabitants back to the heart of the Part-Dieu district through a mixed-use program. The project weaves together offices, housing, shops, services, and even a chapel to create a multifunctional living space that connects the block to the larger city. One of the primary challenges addressed in this endeavor was fostering social diversity. To achieve this, the housing component was made affordable, ensuring accessibility to various segments of the population and promoting a rich diversity of occupants. Moreover, the seamless coexistence of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces serves as a catalyst, facilitating encounters between individuals from different walks of life, thus nurturing social bonds and fostering a sense of belonging within the community. This fusion of programming also caters to a wide spectrum of experiences and constituents, attracting people at different times of the day and ensuring the block remains alive and vibrant throughout.

The evolution of mixed-use residential architecture has been driven by the ever-changing and diverse needs of urban dwellers. Modern lifestyles often demand an amalgamation of living spaces, workspaces, and recreational amenities to cater to the demands of daily life. UNStudio's visionary proposal for a Human-Centric Mixed-Use Development in Nanjing, China embodies this approach. By providing a mix of functions within a single development, the complex offers residents a convenient and well-rounded urban living experience with a working-living environment for the occupants and a hub for culture and finance for the neighbourhood. Set along a central waterway, the project introduces high-rise office towers, commercial and cultural facilities, serviced apartments, a headquarters tower, a hotel, and a range of public amenities. Emphasizing the importance of community interaction, the development is thoughtfully structured around a green corridor, serving as a vibrant space for socialization, events, and creative pursuits.

The proposal integrates sustainability principles and technologies, enhancing public welfare and adaptive capabilities. Technologies like natural ventilation, integrated HVAC systems, and BIPV solutions are used to lower energy demands while a rainwater management system is introduced to promote sustainable irrigation and harvesting, taking advantage of the development's proximity to the river. Beyond environmental considerations, the very essence of mixed-use residential architecture aligns with the principles of sustainable development. Concentrating a diverse range of functions within a single location allows for compact and efficient land use, reducing the need for urban sprawl. The approach thereby preserves green spaces on the urban fringes, ensuring balanced and ecologically-responsible urban growth.

Mixed-use principles have a great ability to adapt to various projects and places, creating environments that are equitable and enjoyable. Mixed-use environments play a crucial role in revitalizing cities by focusing on the human experience - they cater to diverse groups of people and serve a wide range of purposes, resulting in inclusive neighborhoods that communities feel connected to. Design elements like mixed-use developments, public spaces, and community facilities can act as catalysts for interaction, encouraging residents to engage with one another and contribute to urban society. Far beyond resolving housing crises, mixed-use housing emerges as an indispensable tool in shaping the urban fabric into a vibrant tapestry of diverse communities, promoting social integration, and fostering sustainable living for a brighter urban future.