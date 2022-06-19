We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Social Housing
  4. France
  5. 138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures

138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures

Save this project
138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures
Save this picture!
138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Sergio Grazia

138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures - Exterior Photography138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Social Housing
Lyon, France
  • Clients : OGIC, Dentressangle
  • Technical Team : Marco Rossi Paysagiste, Iliade, Arcadis, Socotec, Synacoustique, L. E. A., Arcora, Enexco, Equaterre, AIA Management
  • Companies : Rougeot, Perrier TP, Eiffage, Etantec, Amalgame, Simonetti, MCI Rocha, Doitrand, CNE, Gérard Plomberie, Medt, Parquet sol, Dani carrelage, Rolando Poisson, Lenoir, Kone, Nature
  • City : Lyon
  • Country : France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. In 2015, Ogic was selected to build a multi-purpose block on land belonging to Lyon Metropole and the national railway company, SNCF. A competition was launched and ITAR and SUD were selected. They were associated with Wilmotte & Associés Architectes, chosen by Dentressangle for the construction of the "Part Dieu Central" office building.

Save this picture!
138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures - Exterior Photography
© Sergio Grazia
Save this picture!
138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Gaela Blandy

The design team for the operation was composed of 3 teams of architects, 1 landscape designer, 6 engineering consulting firms, 1 CSPS and 1 inspections office working closely with the SPL Lyon Part-Dieu and its urban planner, AUC. The Émergence Lafayette project was first and foremost a group experience and a shared project.

Save this picture!
138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures - Image 27 of 32
Axo

The three teams of architects submitted a single building permit and worked together to successfully achieve the project. Initiated upstream by the Local Public Urban Authority - AUC - architects - clients workshops, the collective story continued throughout the design, construction, and appropriation phases with a shared BIM model, common production times, and shared locations.

Save this picture!
138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia

Diversities. Social diversity and mixed uses were the goals of this ambitious program. The challenge was to attract inhabitants back into the heart of the Part-Dieu district through a mixed-use program of offices, housing, shops, and services, as well as a chapel.

Save this picture!
138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures - Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia

Several categories of buyers (first-time buyers, main residence purchasers, investors) for affordable housing offer the possibility of a diverse population of occupants. The social residence (supported by Entreprendre pour Humaniser la Dépendance) is designed to meet the needs of several profiles: single-parent families, young people coming from child welfare services, students depending on scholarships, or young people experiencing economic hardship. 

Save this picture!
138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures - Interior Photography, Facade
© Gaela Blandy

On the ground floor of the young workers' residence, coworking space has been created to bring together users around work and thereby create a genuine place for professional interactions. It creates a link between the young members of the workforce to facilitate their integration via the professional path. 

Save this picture!
138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia

The program creates a multifunctional living space, attractive both day and night, where one can live in one of the 138 apartments, work in the office building, live and enjoy the shops and services, and gather in the diocesan center or the chapel. The alleyway, accessible to all during the day, is the operation’s foundation. It connects the city to the block by giving access to the offices, the chapel, and the housing units. It creates a peaceful pedestrian passage between Cours Lafayette and Rue de la Villette.

Save this picture!
138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Handrail
© Sergio Grazia
Save this picture!
138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Sergio Grazia
Save this picture!
138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures - Interior Photography, Cityscape
© Sergio Grazia

The materials employed create unity and dialogue between the buildings. The uniformity of shades and materials is achieved with a stone-colored concrete for the housing volumes and the layout of the three programs’ bases. It is enhanced by the shared implementation of stone gray aluminum joinery. Within the city block, the office building is easily recognizable thanks to its staggered structure and its two superimposed blocks. 

Save this picture!
138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Gaela Blandy

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:3rd arrondissement of Lyon, 69003 Lyon, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SUD Architectes
Office
ITAR Architectures
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingFrance
Cite: "138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures" 19 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983760/138-housing-units-sud-architectes-plus-itar-architectures> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream