138 Housing Units / SUD Architectes + ITAR Architectures

Clients : OGIC, Dentressangle

Technical Team : Marco Rossi Paysagiste, Iliade, Arcadis, Socotec, Synacoustique, L. E. A., Arcora, Enexco, Equaterre, AIA Management

Companies : Rougeot, Perrier TP, Eiffage, Etantec, Amalgame, Simonetti, MCI Rocha, Doitrand, CNE, Gérard Plomberie, Medt, Parquet sol, Dani carrelage, Rolando Poisson, Lenoir, Kone, Nature

City : Lyon

Country : France

Text description provided by the architects. In 2015, Ogic was selected to build a multi-purpose block on land belonging to Lyon Metropole and the national railway company, SNCF. A competition was launched and ITAR and SUD were selected. They were associated with Wilmotte & Associés Architectes, chosen by Dentressangle for the construction of the "Part Dieu Central" office building.

The design team for the operation was composed of 3 teams of architects, 1 landscape designer, 6 engineering consulting firms, 1 CSPS and 1 inspections office working closely with the SPL Lyon Part-Dieu and its urban planner, AUC. The Émergence Lafayette project was first and foremost a group experience and a shared project.

The three teams of architects submitted a single building permit and worked together to successfully achieve the project. Initiated upstream by the Local Public Urban Authority - AUC - architects - clients workshops, the collective story continued throughout the design, construction, and appropriation phases with a shared BIM model, common production times, and shared locations.

Diversities. Social diversity and mixed uses were the goals of this ambitious program. The challenge was to attract inhabitants back into the heart of the Part-Dieu district through a mixed-use program of offices, housing, shops, and services, as well as a chapel.

Several categories of buyers (first-time buyers, main residence purchasers, investors) for affordable housing offer the possibility of a diverse population of occupants. The social residence (supported by Entreprendre pour Humaniser la Dépendance) is designed to meet the needs of several profiles: single-parent families, young people coming from child welfare services, students depending on scholarships, or young people experiencing economic hardship.

On the ground floor of the young workers' residence, coworking space has been created to bring together users around work and thereby create a genuine place for professional interactions. It creates a link between the young members of the workforce to facilitate their integration via the professional path.

The program creates a multifunctional living space, attractive both day and night, where one can live in one of the 138 apartments, work in the office building, live and enjoy the shops and services, and gather in the diocesan center or the chapel. The alleyway, accessible to all during the day, is the operation’s foundation. It connects the city to the block by giving access to the offices, the chapel, and the housing units. It creates a peaceful pedestrian passage between Cours Lafayette and Rue de la Villette.

The materials employed create unity and dialogue between the buildings. The uniformity of shades and materials is achieved with a stone-colored concrete for the housing volumes and the layout of the three programs’ bases. It is enhanced by the shared implementation of stone gray aluminum joinery. Within the city block, the office building is easily recognizable thanks to its staggered structure and its two superimposed blocks.