How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary

How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Earthy tones, from those used in traditional vernacular constructions to contemporary interior design trends, are instrumental in crafting inviting, organic, and harmonious environments. These tones encompass a spectrum of shades reminiscent of natural elements such as earth, clay, sand, and stone, fostering a deep connection with nature. They are readily available in various construction materials, paints, and coatings, allowing for captivating texture combinations. In the following section, you'll find inspiring projects that exemplify the potential of these color palettes.

How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 2 of 32How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 3 of 32How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 4 of 32How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 5 of 32How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - More Images+ 27

Straight From Nature: Rammed Earth

When incorporating earthy tones into architectural design, the most straightforward approach is to build using actual earth as a construction material. Remarkably, techniques like rammed earth offer more than just aesthetic appeal. They bring additional advantages, including enhanced sustainability and improved thermal comfort.

Dos Hijas Gallery / CLACLÁ

How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 12 of 32
Dos Hijas Gallery / CLACLÁ. Image: © Yoshihiro Koitani

TANAH Pottery Studio / Blancostudio

How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 11 of 32
TANAH Pottery Studio / Blancostudio. Image: © Indra Wiras

La Luciernaga House / uno más uno + Moro Taller de Arquitectura

How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 10 of 32
La Luciernaga House / uno más uno + Moro Taller de Arquitectura. Image: © Rafael Palacios Macías

House in Cunha / Arquipélago Arquitetos

How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 7 of 32
House in Cunha / Arquipélago Arquitetos. Image: © Federico Cairoli

Paints and Other Coverings

You can craft textured and earthy-toned compositions in your surroundings through different techniques. These include whitewashed walls with added aggregates or pigments, the versatility of timber, and using paint colors such as brown, beige, khaki, ochre, terracotta, olive green, and clay gray.

Geology Museum / Estudio MMX

How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 18 of 32
Geology Museum / Estudio MMX. Image: © Dane Alonso

Rubrum Office / Office Istanbul Architects

How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 15 of 32
Rubrum Office / Office Istanbul Architects. Image: Cortesia de Office Istanbul Architects

Quintal House / Miguel Marcelino

How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 13 of 32
Quintal House / Miguel Marcelino. Image: © Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)

Veneno Restaurant / Pragma Estudio + Monteón Arquitectos Asociados

How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 6 of 32
Veneno Restaurant / Pragma Estudio + Monteón Arquitectos Asociados. Image: © César Béjar Studio

Earth as a Raw Material: Masonry

For those who appreciate the authenticity of materials, masonry offers a versatile option. It can be executed in various patterns and rhythms, resulting in interplays of light and shadow that create distinctive atmospheres for each environment or façade.

Premier Office / Tropical Space

How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 27 of 32
Premier Office / Tropical Space. Image: © Trieu Chien

Thai Residence / Coletivo de Arquitetos

How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 26 of 32
Thai Residence / Coletivo de Arquitetos. Image: © Joana França

CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 31 of 32
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes. Image: © Adrià Goula

Estudiantes House / BRUTAL Taller de Arquitectura

How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 29 of 32
Estudiantes House / BRUTAL Taller de Arquitectura. Image: © Francisco Palacio

Natural Materials, Different Textures

As previously observed, incorporating handmade elements into objects and furniture can enhance environments with their distinctive qualities. The same principle applies when these elements are integrated directly into architectural design, creating striking contrasts in textures and spatial compositions.

IF.BE Ice Factory Ballard Estate / Malik Architecture

How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 23 of 32
IF.BE Ice Factory Ballard Estate / Malik Architecture. Image: © ​Bharath Ramamrutham

Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design

How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 20 of 32
Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design. Image: © Bruce Engel

House-Studio / inN arquitectura

How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 28 of 32
House-Studio / inN arquitectura. Image: © Manolo Espaliú

Pordarom Ecotourism Complex / Mohammadreza Kohzadi

How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary - Image 22 of 32
Pordarom Ecotourism Complex / Mohammadreza Kohzadi. Image: © Deed Studio

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Color in Architecture presented by Sto.

Material, texture, sheen, and color are inseparable – the identity of a building becomes clear in an Architect’s choices of how these come together. Considered through the lifecycle of a building from design, occupation and legacy, we understand that achieving the right expression is tantamount to the success of a building. Sto’s innovative materials and data driven color system compliment design ambitions with technical knowledge and rigorous testing, to offer possibilities, accuracy, and longevity when Building in Color.

Produced by Sto, the short documentary ‘Building in Colour’ is a cinematic exploration into the role of materials and color in architecture, taking the work of Stirling Prize winning architect Michael Wilford CBE (1938 – 2023) as it's starting point.

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

