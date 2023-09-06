How to Use Earthy Tones in Architecture: From the Vernacular to the Contemporary

Earthy tones, from those used in traditional vernacular constructions to contemporary interior design trends, are instrumental in crafting inviting, organic, and harmonious environments. These tones encompass a spectrum of shades reminiscent of natural elements such as earth, clay, sand, and stone, fostering a deep connection with nature. They are readily available in various construction materials, paints, and coatings, allowing for captivating texture combinations. In the following section, you'll find inspiring projects that exemplify the potential of these color palettes.

Straight From Nature: Rammed Earth

When incorporating earthy tones into architectural design, the most straightforward approach is to build using actual earth as a construction material. Remarkably, techniques like rammed earth offer more than just aesthetic appeal. They bring additional advantages, including enhanced sustainability and improved thermal comfort.

Dos Hijas Gallery / CLACLÁ

TANAH Pottery Studio / Blancostudio



La Luciernaga House / uno más uno + Moro Taller de Arquitectura

House in Cunha / Arquipélago Arquitetos

Paints and Other Coverings

You can craft textured and earthy-toned compositions in your surroundings through different techniques. These include whitewashed walls with added aggregates or pigments, the versatility of timber, and using paint colors such as brown, beige, khaki, ochre, terracotta, olive green, and clay gray.

Geology Museum / Estudio MMX

Rubrum Office / Office Istanbul Architects

Quintal House / Miguel Marcelino

Veneno Restaurant / Pragma Estudio + Monteón Arquitectos Asociados

Earth as a Raw Material: Masonry

For those who appreciate the authenticity of materials, masonry offers a versatile option. It can be executed in various patterns and rhythms, resulting in interplays of light and shadow that create distinctive atmospheres for each environment or façade.

Premier Office / Tropical Space

Thai Residence / Coletivo de Arquitetos

CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

Estudiantes House / BRUTAL Taller de Arquitectura

Natural Materials, Different Textures

As previously observed, incorporating handmade elements into objects and furniture can enhance environments with their distinctive qualities. The same principle applies when these elements are integrated directly into architectural design, creating striking contrasts in textures and spatial compositions.

IF.BE Ice Factory Ballard Estate / Malik Architecture

Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design

House-Studio / inN arquitectura

Pordarom Ecotourism Complex / Mohammadreza Kohzadi

