CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Table, Brick, Chair, BeamCB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingCB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, BathroomCB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - More Images+ 24

Renovation
Sabadell, Spain
  • Architects: Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adrià Goula
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Etecmia, Fusteria Jaume Olivé S.L, Jesfer, Metalistería Metcor, Ya Mobles
  • Structural Engineer: Diagonal Arquitectura, Eduard Simó
  • Construction Site Supervision: Iñaki Gonzalez
  • City: Sabadell
  • Country: Spain
Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Image 22 of 29
Diagram
Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, Beam, Windows
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the rehabilitation of an old house located in the center of Sabadell. It is a typical location in the city where we find narrow plots facing two streets. The neighborhood is characterized by small buildings between party walls on the ground floor or the ground floor and upper floor.

Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Beam
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Image 23 of 29
Diagram
Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Lighting, Brick, Beam, Chair, Arch
© Adrià Goula

The house occupies, atypically, the block courtyard of one of the plots, with a single front of 8 m facing the street. The existing house only has one facade, and its 3 party walls border the courtyards and garages of neighboring buildings. According to regulations, the 90 m² house can only be developed on the ground floor. 

Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Brick, Facade, Beam
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Image 24 of 29
Diagram
Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Table, Brick, Chair, Beam
© Adrià Goula

On the other hand, the existing construction consists of a vertical and horizontal structure with significant pathologies that make its preservation unfeasible. In addition, capillary moisture and lack of light and ventilation make the house completely unhealthy. 

Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Brick
© Adrià Goula

The starting point of our project has been to solve all these negative constraints. The solution is achieved through a single movement, the displacement of the existing courtyard towards the center of the house. 

Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade, Beam
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Image 25 of 29
Diagram
Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Table, Brick, Chair, Beam
© Adrià Goula

This new central courtyard increases its dimensions and becomes the space that organizes the rest of the rooms. At the same time, it provides light, air, radiation, and ventilation through its glass roof. 

Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Image 26 of 29
Site plan
Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Adrià Goula

Thanks to this passive strategy, we control the interior temperature of the house, maintaining an annual demand of 19 kW/m² and increasing the possibilities of use of the central courtyard. In winter, it is used as an interior space that stores energy thanks to solar radiation and the thermal inertia of the walls, and in summer, it transforms into a new outdoor terrace. 

Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Image 27 of 29
Plan
Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Adrià Goula

In summary, through a bioclimatic central space, we not only solve the pre-existing unhealthiness but also create optimal conditions to enjoy a home protected from the noise and frantic pace of a big city. 

Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop, Sink, Beam
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Image 28 of 29
Section
Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Adrià Goula

Bioclimatic strategies and building lifespan: bioclimatic courtyard with greenhouse effect, thermal inertia from ceramic walls and concrete slab, high-performance thermal envelope, controlled cross ventilation.

Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Image 29 of 29
Section
Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Adrià Goula

Strategies for reducing the ecological footprint: wood as the main element in the roof, windows, and interior cladding, masonry walls made from biomass-fired ceramic pieces, and local bóvila, cellulose insulation.

Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Shelving, Beam
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
CB House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Adrià Goula

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sabadell, Barcelona, Spain

Brick