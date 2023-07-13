Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design

Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design

Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Educational Architecture, Community Center
Kayonza, Rwanda
  Architects: BE_Design
  Principal Architect: Bruce Engel
  City: Kayonza
  Country: Rwanda
Save this picture!
Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Facade
© Bruce Engel

Text description provided by the architects. BE_Design proudly presents the Komera Leadership Center, a facility in the rural eastern province of Rwanda providing health, education, and mentorship programs for young women, and a place for family development initiatives and community gatherings. Strategically set on the main road, across from the village football pitch, the Leadership Center acts as a much-needed community and education hub for local residents.

Save this picture!
Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design - Exterior Photography
© Bruce Engel
Save this picture!
Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design - Image 16 of 18
Plan
Save this picture!
Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design - Interior Photography, Facade
© Bruce Engel

The heart of the building features a flexible space that functions as a gathering hall or a series of classrooms to accommodate the wide variety of activities and programs the community wanted for the Leadership Center. Large, hinging translucent panels transform the space, creating three classrooms when closed. When the panels are opened 90 degrees, they create a large meeting hall to accommodate the community. When fully opened to 270 degrees, the space can accommodate larger events such as performances and ceremonies. Large adjacent storage spaces enable these transforming spatial functions.

Save this picture!
Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Bruce Engel
Save this picture!
Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Bruce Engel
Save this picture!
Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design - Image 17 of 18
Flexible Space Diagram
Save this picture!
Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design - Interior Photography
© Bruce Engel

The roof forms, woven eucalyptus screens, and brick patterns are inspired by traditional “Imigongo” art originating from the region, and carry an association with the Rwandan word “Komera”, meaning “to stand strong, and to have courage.” The large roof connects the administration, health & counseling, classroom & gathering, and kitchen & dining spaces, creating an abundance of covered exterior spaces for break-out classes and informal meetings. The large eucalyptus screens provide shade and a sense of enclosure and privacy for the exterior spaces.

Save this picture!
Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design - Exterior Photography
© Bruce Engel
Save this picture!
Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design - Image 18 of 18
Rwandan Art Inspiration
Save this picture!
Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design - Exterior Photography
© Bruce Engel

In collaboration with Rwanda Village Enterprises (RVE), the Center was constructed with the vast majority of materials being locally sourced. BE_Design employed a local workforce that maintained an average of 40% female representation and provided on-site skilled labor training, good income and savings accounts, PPE and safety equipment, and marketable construction skills. The firm also worked closely with the community, and their contributions were vital from conception to completion of their center.

Save this picture!
Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design - Exterior Photography
© Bruce Engel

Project gallery



Project location

Address:Kayonza, Rwanda

Materials

Wood, Brick

Cite: "Komera Leadership Center / BE_Design" 13 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003793/komera-leadership-center-be-design-east-africa> ISSN 0719-8884

