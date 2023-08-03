Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Quintal House / Miguel Marcelino

Quintal House / Miguel Marcelino

Quintal House / Miguel Marcelino - Exterior Photography, FacadeQuintal House / Miguel Marcelino - Interior Photography, Wood, WindowsQuintal House / Miguel Marcelino - Interior Photography, Bathroom, SinkQuintal House / Miguel Marcelino - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamQuintal House / Miguel Marcelino - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Torres Novas, Portugal
  • Architects: Miguel Marcelino
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  176
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lourenço T. Abreu
  • Lead Architect: Miguel Marcelino
Quintal House / Miguel Marcelino - Exterior Photography, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Lourenço T. Abreu

Text description provided by the architects. There was the backyard where my grandfather kept a vegetable garden next to the house which, in the past, was the family's residence — still from a distant time when there was no running water or electricity. When I was a child and spent time with my grandparents, I liked to go to the “quintal" (backyard), as it was called. At that time the house only served as support for the vegetable garden and shelter for a small rabbit and chicken farm. I've always liked the long, narrow, walled-in backyard setup.

Quintal House / Miguel Marcelino - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Lourenço T. Abreu
Quintal House / Miguel Marcelino - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Lourenço T. Abreu
Quintal House / Miguel Marcelino - Image 25 of 26
Plan
Quintal House / Miguel Marcelino - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair, Windows
© Lourenço T. Abreu

Of the original construction, only a few main walls and stone corners were preserved. The volumetry remained unchanged, but the logic of internal organization was totally transformed. The kitchen works as the central “pivot” of the house, with direct connections to the bedroom area, the living room facing the garden and the patio, through a glazed double door. There, under a pergola, there is a smooth transition between interior and exterior space.

Quintal House / Miguel Marcelino - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows, Beam
© Lourenço T. Abreu
Quintal House / Miguel Marcelino - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Lourenço T. Abreu

The old fruit trees coexist today with other species chosen for their shading, framing and metamorphosis qualities throughout the year. All the vegetation near the house is deciduous, allowing the sun to warm the interior in winter. Near the limits, preference was given to species with persistent leaves. Everything here is about inhabiting the outdoors throughout each of the four seasons. The house is just the pretext.

Quintal House / Miguel Marcelino - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Lourenço T. Abreu

Project gallery

Miguel Marcelino
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
Cite: "Quintal House / Miguel Marcelino" [Casa do Quintal / Miguel Marcelino] 03 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004894/quintal-house-miguel-marcelino> ISSN 0719-8884

