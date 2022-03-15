We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Handcrafted Elements: Materials and Textures to Enhance Home Environments

Handcrafted Elements: Materials and Textures to Enhance Home Environments

Handcrafted Elements: Materials and Textures to Enhance Home Environments

Handicraft translate the culture of a people and, therefore, carry a strong presence when placed in residential spaces. Through the most varied techniques, it represents traditional methods and acts in the memory of each person who crosses it. Therefore, regardless of the scale at which it is presented - from small art objects to large furniture, or even as a component of architecture itself -, thinking about handcrafted elements can be an important step in improving the aesthetic language of a project.

Terraço Roma / Marc Pascal ODA. Foto: © Maureen EvansCasa dos Gelados / Sena Architects. Foto: © Dave MattuFazenda Campos Gerais / Tadu Arquitetura. Foto: © João DuayerCasa Olaria / NJ+ Arquitetos Associados. Foto: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio+ 27

Estúdio Elã / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo. Foto: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
When we increasingly find standardized and industrial pieces, handicrafts can bring a more unique and exclusive character to an environment. Well, they are objects whose raw materials are wood, sisal, fabrics, dry leaves, clay and which may, or may not, go through more refined techniques such as carpentry, weaving and ceramics. Unique processes that very rarely create identical parts. As there are several ways to bring these materials into the built space, we have gathered some possibilities below:

Casa em Rifaina / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores. Foto: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Compositions in Sets

Ao criar um conjunto de peças que trazem uma mesma linguagem - seja material ou cultural - é possível torná-la mais forte no ambiente, gerando um ponto focal que pode se tornar protagonista e estabelecer a atmosfera do espaço.

Casa Olaria / NJ+ Arquitetos Associados. Foto: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Terraço Roma / Marc Pascal ODA. Foto: © Maureen Evans
Light Fixtures

Light fixtures that use natural elements and are created from artisanal processes are increasingly common. As there will rarely be one exactly the same, when put together, they can generate an unexpected and playful rhythm in the environment.

Casa Alagoas / Tadu Arquitetura. Foto: © João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura
Casa dos Gelados / Sena Architects. Foto: © Dave Mattu
Contrast With Colors

When thinking of handcrafted elements, earthy tones automatically come to mind. For this reason, thinking of contrasting colors can be one of the options to highlight the element in the environment and generate different sensations in users.

Fazenda Campos Gerais / Tadu Arquitetura. Foto: © João Duayer
Casa Luar / Coelho Neto Arquitetura. Foto: © Tatiana Galindo Fotografia
Art

A work of art made by a craftsman also brings the characteristic of being unique. Such quality is also placed in the environment where it is, as the object is capable of revealing different attributes of the personality of the person who thought and inhabits the space.

Apartamento Bloco A / Alan Chu. Foto: © Djan Chu
Estúdio Elã / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo. Foto: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
