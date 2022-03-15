Handcrafted Elements: Materials and Textures to Enhance Home Environments

Save this picture! Residência EA / Solange Cálio Arquitetos. Foto: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Handicraft translate the culture of a people and, therefore, carry a strong presence when placed in residential spaces. Through the most varied techniques, it represents traditional methods and acts in the memory of each person who crosses it. Therefore, regardless of the scale at which it is presented - from small art objects to large furniture, or even as a component of architecture itself -, thinking about handcrafted elements can be an important step in improving the aesthetic language of a project.

Save this picture! Estúdio Elã / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo. Foto: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

When we increasingly find standardized and industrial pieces, handicrafts can bring a more unique and exclusive character to an environment. Well, they are objects whose raw materials are wood, sisal, fabrics, dry leaves, clay and which may, or may not, go through more refined techniques such as carpentry, weaving and ceramics. Unique processes that very rarely create identical parts. As there are several ways to bring these materials into the built space, we have gathered some possibilities below:

Save this picture! Casa em Rifaina / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores. Foto: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Compositions in Sets

Ao criar um conjunto de peças que trazem uma mesma linguagem - seja material ou cultural - é possível torná-la mais forte no ambiente, gerando um ponto focal que pode se tornar protagonista e estabelecer a atmosfera do espaço.

Save this picture! Casa Olaria / NJ+ Arquitetos Associados. Foto: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Save this picture! Terraço Roma / Marc Pascal ODA. Foto: © Maureen Evans

Light Fixtures

Light fixtures that use natural elements and are created from artisanal processes are increasingly common. As there will rarely be one exactly the same, when put together, they can generate an unexpected and playful rhythm in the environment.

Save this picture! Casa Alagoas / Tadu Arquitetura. Foto: © João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura

Save this picture! Casa dos Gelados / Sena Architects. Foto: © Dave Mattu

Contrast With Colors

When thinking of handcrafted elements, earthy tones automatically come to mind. For this reason, thinking of contrasting colors can be one of the options to highlight the element in the environment and generate different sensations in users.

Save this picture! Fazenda Campos Gerais / Tadu Arquitetura. Foto: © João Duayer

Save this picture! Casa Luar / Coelho Neto Arquitetura. Foto: © Tatiana Galindo Fotografia

Art

A work of art made by a craftsman also brings the characteristic of being unique. Such quality is also placed in the environment where it is, as the object is capable of revealing different attributes of the personality of the person who thought and inhabits the space.

Save this picture! Apartamento Bloco A / Alan Chu. Foto: © Djan Chu