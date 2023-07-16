Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Save
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Workshop, Arts & Architecture
Ubud, Indonesia
  • Principal Architect: Conchita Blanco
  • Junior Architect: Patrick Tjandra
  • Project Management: Bayuprima
  • City: Ubud
  • Country: Indonesia
More Specs
TANAH Pottery Studio / Blancostudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Indra Wiras

Text description provided by the architects. Tanah Pottery is an artisan studio that specializes in custom handmade ceramic tableware. The idea behind the design and materially of their first pottery shop was to capture the essence of their stoneware that is 100 % handmade.

TANAH Pottery Studio / Blancostudio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows, Beam
© Indra Wiras
TANAH Pottery Studio / Blancostudio - Image 17 of 20
Layout
TANAH Pottery Studio / Blancostudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Indra Wiras

Tanah means “earth” in Indonesian, we wanted to tell their story by building the entire shop out of earth. The walls were made of rammed earth that has been mixed with their very own leftover crushed terracotta tiles that result in the pinkish color toned walls and texture on the wall.

TANAH Pottery Studio / Blancostudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Indra Wiras
TANAH Pottery Studio / Blancostudio - Image 19 of 20
Section 01
TANAH Pottery Studio / Blancostudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Table, Beam
© Indra Wiras

The floors and ceiling are both made of limestone mixed with iron oxide to create the same hue to the walls. Holding the roof are solid wooden Merbau beams that are exposed. The interior design of the shop consists of a minimalist environment that features their latest ceramic collection, seating, and a zen garden. 

TANAH Pottery Studio / Blancostudio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Brick, Handrail
© Indra Wiras

Project location

Address:Ubud, Gianyar Regency, Bali, Indonesia

Blancostudio
Office

