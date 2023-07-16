TANAH Pottery Studio / Blancostudio

+ 15

Principal Architect: Conchita Blanco

Junior Architect: Patrick Tjandra

Project Management: Bayuprima

City: Ubud

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Tanah Pottery is an artisan studio that specializes in custom handmade ceramic tableware. The idea behind the design and materially of their first pottery shop was to capture the essence of their stoneware that is 100 % handmade.

Tanah means “earth” in Indonesian, we wanted to tell their story by building the entire shop out of earth. The walls were made of rammed earth that has been mixed with their very own leftover crushed terracotta tiles that result in the pinkish color toned walls and texture on the wall.

The floors and ceiling are both made of limestone mixed with iron oxide to create the same hue to the walls. Holding the roof are solid wooden Merbau beams that are exposed. The interior design of the shop consists of a minimalist environment that features their latest ceramic collection, seating, and a zen garden.