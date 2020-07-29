Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  5. Veneno Restaurant / Pragma Estudio + Monteón Arquitectos Asociados

Veneno Restaurant / Pragma Estudio + Monteón Arquitectos Asociados

Veneno Restaurant / Pragma Estudio + Monteón Arquitectos Asociados

+ 16

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant
Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Lead Architect:Juan Antonio Ángel Ramírez , Javier Monteón Espinosa
  • Design Team:Pragma Estudio + Monteón Arquitectos Asociados
  • Clients:Alfonso Cadena, Juan Monteón Espinosa
  • Engineering:Constructora Jacaranda, ICC
© César Béjar Studio
Text description provided by the architects. The concept was born from a fusion of elements: from the traditional Mexican cuisine and mixology -specifically from the Northern part of the country- to the different varieties of hues found in the desert and on the distinctive character of the haciendas.

© César Béjar Studio
Isometric
© César Béjar Studio
For this project, desert hues were mixed in the earthen plaster. Performance tests were made with different ratios of aggregates to achieve a balance of color, texture, hardness, and resistance to cracking. Once the desired tone was achieved, continuity with the monochromatic palette was sought, replicating it in the wooden surfaces with smooth edges that, while adding texture on decks and furniture pieces, still kept the clean lines and carvings characteristic of the Mexican northwestern craftsmanship. 

© César Béjar Studio
This main hue continues on the floors, where a unique pattern pairs up with the textured wall surface. The low walls, in various different heights, work as partitions, generating distinct atmospheres in the table clusters. These textured walls with their smooth edges give the impression of having arisen from the very ground and eroded away.

© César Béjar Studio
Plan
© César Béjar Studio
In the Kitchen, the cooking area makes for the heart of the whole project, paying homage to the traditional firewood cooking methods -whether in a stone or pit oven. This area is open for all guests to see and provides an out-of-the-ordinary setting: a unique opportunity to spend time together, as the first cave settlers did.

© César Béjar Studio
As a contrast, a relief ceiling panel grid was advised, to conceal any necessary installations. The ceiling echoes the tones of the surrounding elements. Within these walls, a contemplative parenthesis is formed.

© César Béjar Studio
A place where the smells, the colors, and textures, the fires and drinks make all involved -both patrons and personnel- become part of a scene in a play that takes place twice a day. A unique space carved from the ground, which honors the flavors that emanate from it.

© César Béjar Studio
Address:PISO 17, Av. de las Américas 1500, Col, Country Club, 44610 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico

Pragma Estudio
Monteón Arquitectos Asociados
Concrete

Restaurant
Cite: "Veneno Restaurant / Pragma Estudio + Monteón Arquitectos Asociados" [Veneno Restaurante / Pragma Estudio + Monteón Arquitectos Asociados] 29 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944474/veneno-restaurant-pragma-estudio-plus-monteon-arquitectos-asociados> ISSN 0719-8884

