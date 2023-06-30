Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Dos Hijas Gallery / CLACLÁ

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Cabins & Lodges, Landscape Architecture
Ensenada, Mexico
  • Architects: CLACLÁ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  254
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yoshihiro Koitani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk
  • Lead Architects: Claudia Turrent, Axel De La Torre
  • Construction: IMVA (Arq. Ibeli Mendoza Valdovinos)
  • Technical Assistance: Jess Shockley
  • City: Ensenada
  • Country: Mexico
Dos Hijas Gallery / CLACLÁ - Exterior Photography
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Site Plan
Site Plan
Dos Hijas Gallery / CLACLÁ - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Yoshihiro Koitani

Text description provided by the architects. Dos Hijas Gallery is a project that pays homage to the vernacular architecture of arid areas around the world, seeking to reinterpret it in a contemporary way. With a focus centered on a single compositional axis, the intervention is organized as a living machine, where the facilities become the backbone of a vertebral column that connects the house, gallery, and guest house through an elevated exterior corridor traversing the entire site. This external circulation allows for the enjoyment of the landscape and climate every time the user moves between spaces.

Dos Hijas Gallery / CLACLÁ - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Dos Hijas Gallery / CLACLÁ - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yoshihiro Koitani

Located in the beautiful town of Ensenada, Baja California, this project emerges from the coastal scrub, a fragile ecosystem that is disappearing with great alarm in the region and whose importance is undervalued. To achieve a harmonious integration with the natural environment, the vegetation located in the footprints of the buildings was carefully transplanted to protect it during construction and relocate it in the impacted areas, thus generating a symbiosis between architecture and the surrounding nature.

Dos Hijas Gallery / CLACLÁ - Exterior Photography
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Dos Hijas Gallery / CLACLÁ - Interior Photography, Column
© Yoshihiro Koitani

The construction was carried out using a traditional system known as COB. This ancestral method combines three materials: straw, clay, and granite to mold the structure, emulating the molding process of a clay vessel. Every centimeter of this architectural piece required meticulous manual work, showcasing the careful intervention of its craftsmen.

Dos Hijas Gallery / CLACLÁ - Exterior Photography
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Section
Section

This construction method does not require any secondary structure. The walls, set on a stone foundation, start at a thickness of 80 cm at their base, gradually reducing to 50 cm with a delicate inclination and finishing with an exterior slope that provides protection against the elements. They are crowned with a concrete belt that ties the entire structure together at the top. These sculptural elements emerge like an eruption from the earth, resembling natural formations sculpted by the elements: earth, water, and sun, with the indispensable help of the skilled hands of the workers aided by the building owners themselves.

Dos Hijas Gallery / CLACLÁ - Exterior Photography
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Section
Section

This architectural project stands out for its complete independence from the common infrastructure of a city. The roofs capture rainwater and store it inside, electricity is generated through solar panels, and a passive system treats, filters, and reuses all water within the project in harmony with its surroundings.

Dos Hijas Gallery / CLACLÁ - Exterior Photography
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Section
Section
Dos Hijas Gallery / CLACLÁ - Exterior Photography
© Yoshihiro Koitani

Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico

CLACLÁ
Wood

