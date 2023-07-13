Pordarom Ecotourism Complex / Mohammadreza Kohzadi

+ 23

Executive Architect: Milad Abedini

City: Tonekabon

Country: Iran

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. There is a residence in Shahsavar called Pordarom, which is located on a hill with the same name. This complex, designed by the Iranian architecture practice MRK office, is at a height overlooking the rice fields of the village and is transported to the residence by horse or mule.

The owner of the hotel asked the MRK office for a temporary and unceremonious space in between the rice fields to perform the initial steps of accepting the guests and then entering the accommodation.

But with the initial investigation, it was realized that this event could be suitable for the oldest users of this space, namely Shalikaran, and the space for breakfast, rest, women's work, and so on. After starting the review of the site and surveying the village, they saw this happening in the center of the place.

It is not bad considering the location of the educational and playing space for children in the village, so it might be useful for them too. Another interesting point is that the registered trail running site of Shahsavar with the name Pordarom starts precisely at this point, and usually with every series of races, a ceremony is held at the beginning and end of this position, so they had to think about how it could be a stage that can be available for them as well.