International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Announces the 5 World's Best Finalists

High-Rise Award (IHA) selected five buildings from Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America from 34 nominated high-rise buildings from 13 countries. Vancouver House by BIG, TrIIIple Towers in Vienna by Henke Schreieck Architekten, The Bryant in New York by David Chipperfield Architects, Singapore State Courts by Serie Architects+ Multiply Architects, and Quay Quarter Tower in Sydney by 3XN, are the 2022/23 finalist for exemplifying sustainability, and social aspects in a high-rise building.

The IHA has aimed at architects and developers whose buildings are at least 100 meters high and have been completed in the past two years. Previous recipients include Norra Tornen by OMA (2020), Torre Reforma by LBR&A Arquitectos (2018), and Torre Agbar by Ateliers Jean Nouvel (2006).

+ 16

Since 2004, bi-annually, the City of Frankfurt, Deutsches Architekturmuseum, and DekaBank, have recognized the world’s best high-rises based on future-oriented design, innovative technology, integration into urban development schemes, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. For the 10th jubilee edition, 2022/23, The international jury is made up of experts from architecture, engineering practice, educators such as Sven Thorissen, Director and Architect MVRDV, Melkan Gürsel, Architect at Tabanlioglu Architects, Bart Lootsma, Professor for Architectural Theory at the University of Innsbruck.

What is the signal for the future? In this context, after much debate, the category of sustainability was given the highest priority -- Sven Thorissen, Director and Architect MVRDV

The jury selected the five finalists that met the criteria with particular attention to the aspect of responsibility for the environment and future generations. The winner will be honored on November 8th in Frankfurt's Paulskirche, and receive a statuette of the internationally renowned artist Thomas Demand and prize money of EUR 50,000. Discover the winners below with descriptions based on the jury's comments.

Save this picture! © Laurian Ghinițoiu / Westbank Corp / BIG

BIG implemented Vancouver House on an inhospitable remaining site on the main access road into the Canadian metropolis of Vancouver. The shape of the sculptural residential building evolved from the surrounding parameters. Once again, the architects succeeded in transforming aggravating external factors into a distinctive concept.

Located directly on the Danube Canal, the ensemble consists of three cubics, flexibly planned residential towers that seem to communicate with each other, thereby dissolving the transition between inside and outside. Sven Thorissen (Director and Architect MVRDV, Rotterdam) highlights the differentiated building volume, the well-organized apartment layouts, and the diversity of (communal) outdoor spaces as exemplary.

Like a neighbor that has always been around, The Bryant blends considerately into the surrounding high-rise landscape of Midtown Manhattan. It impresses with its clear design vocabulary and elegance, combined with exemplary understatement. Melkan Gürsel (Architect / Partner Tabanlioglu Architects) emphasizes that the building conveys a sense of integrity.

The building represents a new, special typology of a vertical courthouse. In addition to the courtrooms and offices, the air-permeable façade encloses extensively planted open spaces. For Peter Cachola Schmal (Director Deutsches Architekturmuseum, Frankfurt/Main), it's “a very welcoming and pleasant architecture for a vertical courthouse with innovative typology.”

Reflecting the demand for reduced carbon emissions, the carbon footprint of building constructions and their material becomes more and more important. Matthias Schuler (ManagingPartner / Founder Transsolar Energietechnik GmbH, Stuttgart) therefore thinks that 3XN's strategy of preserving the building structure of an existing building and enhancing it through an extension is an exemplary approach.

News via Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM)