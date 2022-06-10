We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses

Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses

Save this article
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses

How relevant is the use of color in architecture? Throughout history, we find various scenarios where color takes centre stage in its integration with the architectural work. Nowadays this is no exception. This is because colour is a medium that can be used to provoke deep and immediate emotions and reactions in the person observing. Because of this, colour plays an important role in the architectural reading, as it has the power to clarify the components that make it up or, on the contrary, to change the perception of the work or space.

The following list shows various Latin American housing projects that have had a particular approach to color in their composition. In them, we see the conception of color as the integrator of the work, or as a means of enhancing a particular element, be it interior or exterior.

Red

"The envelope is made of blood-red metallic cladding, which is widely used in Chilean colonial style houses".

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 7 of 26
Casa WA. Image © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 3 of 26
Casa Langosta. Image © Renzo Rebagliati

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 5 of 26
Casa Sant Antoni de Vilamajor. Image © José Hevia

"From here you can see the back façade of the house, very sober and minimalist, with volumes offset from each other, with few small windows and all in clay-red behind dense vegetation. It is an invitation to discover the house which, from here, reveals little of what it has".

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 2 of 26
Casa Colorada. Image © Camila Cossio

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 6 of 26
Casa Cerchas. Image © Roberto Moita

"The warm and soft atmosphere of the spaces have been achieved through the colours and textures used in the interiors, avoiding direct exterior light as much as possible."

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 4 of 26
Casa Hernández. Image © Nancy Gonzales

Yellow

"In an attempt to make the house less serious, it was decided to paint it yellow, which is surprisingly cheerful, in harmony with the green of the landscape and the blue of the sky".

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 12 of 26
Casa Columpio. Image © DelRioBani

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 11 of 26
Casa Meri. Image Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 8 of 26
Casa Lapa. Image © Juan Solano

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 10 of 26
Casa Popsonic. Image © Joana França

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 9 of 26
Vivienda MG08. Image © José Hevia

Green

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 15 of 26
Casa Baladrar. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 13 of 26
Casa Fosc. Image © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 14 of 26
Casa S2. Image © Adria Goula

"This decision emphasises the bright colours of the courtyards: green and yellow, which are only revealed once the access route to the house has been entered. The chromatic contrast enhances the importance of these transitional spaces between home and garden, while defining them as more domestic and independent from the rest of the façade".

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 16 of 26
Casa Marbel. Image © Fernando Guerra

"Beyond the load-bearing wall, the green strip chromatically divides the area between the living room and the dining room, contains elements of the installations and assumes pre-existing irregularities in the main structure of the floor".

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 17 of 26
Casa Borrel. Image © José Hevia

Blue

"The light blue of the plaster is a traditional colour of the Baroque in Madrid, but also the colour of isolation, combining traditional imagery with the development of a culture of sustainability".

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 19 of 26
Tsm3 Unstable House. Image © Miguel de Guzmán

"The colours are used in a conceptual and sociological way, inspired by the bright colours of the facades of the local houses and their expression of joy and acceptance. The tones chosen are mainly bluish tones which, due to the condition of being between two bodies of water, seek to reproduce the multiple variants of tones coming from the sea and the lagoon".

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 20 of 26
Casas Sunset. Image © Maíra Acayaba

"The sound, the light, the temperature, the materials and colours compose a subdued atmosphere, of low frequency, of more muted tones. If nostalgia wants to return to memory, let it be through recreating it in a present charged with new meanings".

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 22 of 26
Casa Nostos. Image © Sergio López

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 18 of 26
Casa de Dona Zuzinha. Image © Urbansadness

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 21 of 26
Casa Tagle. Image © Paulina Campos

Pink

"Its interiors, devoid of colour and texture, play the role of blank canvases. The atmosphere of the house comes from the colours, between the pink of the courtyards that bounces off and into the house, and that of the direct overhead yellow light that combines with the pink and averages the tones on these neutral surfaces. The result is the appearance of a soft warm atmosphere, changing according to the natural light and the passing of the day. These tones are modulated by small blue windows that intensify the colour variants and complement the warm tones".

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 23 of 26
Casa en Tres Ríos. Image © César Béjar Studio

"As for the finishes, we opted for a contrasting colour with the nature of the context, with the aim of creating a different atmosphere from the everyday in the city, as it is a house for a short period of rest, the pomegranate colour proposed on the upper floor both on the façade and in the interior corridors becomes the protagonist, leaving the interior living spaces in white".

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 24 of 26
Casa Granada. Image © Jessy Carmelina Victorio

"The house is entirely built in pink pigmented concrete, which allows it to subtly blend in with the mineral tones of the surrounding mountains". 

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 1 of 26
Casa MF. Image © Federico Cairoli

"The shade of pink, complementary to the lighter matte side of an olive leaf, covers walls, floors and ceilings in a monochrome ensemble reminiscent of man's first home, the cave. The colours of the interior make the landscape become more vivid, defined and crisp".

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 25 of 26
Las Casas de los Olivos. Image © Piet Albert Goethals

"The central courtyard aims to break completely with the neutral colours of the interior of the original bays, with an intense Mexican pink, highlighting the colour of the woodwork and the tropical vegetation surrounding the space".

Save this picture!
Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses - Image 26 of 26
Casa Maca. Image © Manolo R Solis

This article is part of ArchDaily's Topics: Aesthetics. Each month we explore a theme in depth through articles, interviews, news and artworks. Learn more about our topics. And as always, ArchDaily values the contributions of our readers. If you would like to submit an article or artwork, please contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Vania Masalías
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Masalías, Vania. "Aesthetics: The Different Uses of Color in Latin American Houses" [Estética: Los diversos usos del color en las casas iberoamericanas] 10 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pérez Bravo, Amelia) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983381/aesthetics-the-different-uses-of-colour-in-latin-american-houses> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream