Sant Antoni de Vilamajor House / ARQUITECTURA-G

© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia+ 11

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Sant Antoni de Vilamajor, Spain
  • Architects: ARQUITECTURA-G
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2691 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  José Hevia
  • Structural Calculations:LaiArq Estructures Arquitectòniques
  • Engineering:TDI Enginyers
  • City:Sant Antoni de Vilamajor
  • Country:Spain
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a plot with a steep ascendant incline, with views and good natural lighting in the higher area.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The project stands out for an evident separation between the day area and the night area, which is emphasized even more through the construction system and the structure of each of them. On the one hand, the day area, in contact with the land, is defined through a heavy wall structure. On the other hand, the night area, elevated from the plot, is conceived with a light construction system and a porticoed structure that stands on top of the basement/parking.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The stepped shape of the day area defines the program without the need of dividing the space with walls, thus ensuring visuals from one side to the other. There is also a clear hierarchy in the spaces’ size, in order to define the different uses: study – dining room – kitchen – living room (from small to big). However, we can find a lineal scheme without hierarchy in the bedroom sequence. They are opened to the common area through big double shutter doors and they are elevated beyond the concrete block volume, looking for better natural lighting.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Through a horizontal glass plane that defines a skylight, the contact between the common area volume (white) and the bedroom / storage volume (red) is avoided, in order to separate and emphasize even more the two worlds. Equally, this skylight provides the hallway with natural light. This cut also creates an axis in the house that is emphasized with a sequence of pillars that shows the weight of the vegetal roof and is extended until the garden of the house, merging with the landscape.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Cite: "Sant Antoni de Vilamajor House / ARQUITECTURA-G" [Casa Sant Antoni de Vilamajor / ARQUITECTURA-G] 14 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961665/sant-antoni-de-vilamajor-house-arquitectura-g> ISSN 0719-8884

