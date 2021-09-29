We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Casa Tagle / DOMA + Luca Sala

Casa Tagle / DOMA + Luca Sala

Save this project
Casa Tagle / DOMA + Luca Sala

© Paulina Campos© Paulina Campos© Paulina Campos© Paulina Campos+ 16

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: DOMA, Luca Salas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1798 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Paulina Campos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Teka, Trimble
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Paulina Campos
© Paulina Campos

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Tagle is a scenic game of life. Where everything is transformed, nothing is permanent and adapts to the domestic changes of the day to day life. Spaces are in constant use, every movement matters and nothing is on display like a museum.

Save this picture!
© Paulina Campos
© Paulina Campos

It is not a house-museum, it is a house-spectacle. The spectacle of domestic life. The pandemic, but most of all the quarantine has forced us to rethink our domestic spaces. It forces us to find more personal spaces and also more public spaces. A space of personal experiences, of private life, also, without disturbing the other. And at the same time a public space of coexistence, to enjoy the theater at home, a meal at home, a movie at home, and of course, to continue with the work at home.

Save this picture!
© Paulina Campos
© Paulina Campos
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Paulina Campos
© Paulina Campos

The idea of the spectacle of life is further reinforced by quarantined living. Houses must be able to adapt and transform to all uses. To lose monotony, to continue to be surprised by life. The idea of Casa Tagle’s renovation is to respect the architect's original idea as an open plan space, a diaphanous space, similar to an empty stage, without any production. The architecture is present in a neutral, bare, unadorned way. It only delimits the action zone, just like a stage.

Save this picture!
© Paulina Campos
© Paulina Campos

The furniture takes the power of the scenography and reveals the transformation of domestic life. Just as every element present to the performer-spectator's sight, the furniture in the house appears with an imposed strength. It is made of a single materiality and exists provocatively in the space. As in theater, no scenic element touches the limits, they exist in their own diaphanous environment, walls do not exist, it is simple capacity.

Save this picture!
© Paulina Campos
© Paulina Campos
Save this picture!
© Paulina Campos
© Paulina Campos

Each element, each action and each movement matters on stage, the rest is kept behind the scenes, in architecture, they are fixed and invisible storages.The architecture acquires a neutral, almost imperceptible materiality, and spaces are transformed thanks to the backdrops and props.

Save this picture!
© Paulina Campos
© Paulina Campos

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
DOMA
Office
Luca Salas
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Casa Tagle / DOMA + Luca Sala" [Casa Tagle / DOMA + Luca Salas] 29 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969018/casa-tagle-doma-plus-luca-sala> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream