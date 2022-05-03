Brick Houses in Argentina: 15 Examples Exploring Pattern and Design

Brick has positioned itself as one of the materials that characterise and identify Argentinean and Latin American architectural culture. The diversity and versatility of masonry in our region have given rise to great heterogeneity in its uses and applications: structural walls, partitions, enclosures, screens, envelopes, skins, roofs, vaults, domes and floors allow us to visualise the great adaptability of this material in order to adapt to the particular requirements of each project.
The different ways of positioning and linking the masonry elements together make it possible to design a wide variety of surfaces, generating lattices and patterns that not only influence the final finish and texture of the project but also enable architects to experiment with issues associated with light and atmosphere, making it possible to generate walls and screens that act as sieves and filters.
The following is a selection of 15 houses located in Cordoba, Santa Fe and Buenos Aires that stand out for their use of brick as the predominant material, designing patterns that influence the atmosphere of their interior spaces:
Cordoba
Urban Refuge Studio House / Estudio Berzero Jaros
- Location: Cordoba, Argentina
- Year: 2016
CH House / MarcuzziArch
- Location: Cordoba, Argentina
- Year: 2018
Carrascal / NOMADA + eypaa
- Location: Cordoba, Argentina
- Year: 2018
LLV House / FLV Arquitectura
- Location: Cordoba, Argentina
- Year: 2019
Buenos Aires
Experimental Brick Pavilion / Estudio Botteri-Connell
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2016
Suburban House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2017
AR House / Valeria del Vecchio
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2017
Quincho House / Estudio VA arquitectos
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2019
Santa Fe
Antoniz House / Marcelo Villafañe
- Location: Santa Fe, Argentina
- Year: 2007
Quinta House / RAIZALCUBO Arquitectura
- Location: Santa Fe, Argentina
- Year: 2011
YAS House / Estudio Arzubialde
- Location: Santa Fe, Argentina
- Year: 2014
Brick House / Diego Arraigada Arquitecto
- Location: Santa Fe, Argentina
- Year: 2014
MM House / Estudio Puyol – Meinardy
- Location: Santa Fe, Argentina
- Year: 2014
BYM House / Estudio Arzubialde
- Location: Santa Fe, Argentina
- Year: 2015
House in San Marino Funes Hills / Mariel Suárez
- Location: Santa Fe, Argentina
- Year: 2017
