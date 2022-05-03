We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  3. Brick Houses in Argentina: 15 Examples Exploring Pattern and Design

Brick Houses in Argentina: 15 Examples Exploring Pattern and Design

Brick Houses in Argentina: 15 Examples Exploring Pattern and Design

Casa YAS / Estudio Arzubialde. Image © Franco PicciniCasa BYM / Estudio Arzubialde. Image © Franco Piccini, Cecilia Pellegrini, Alan Fared, Martín CabezudoCARRASCAL, Barrio de Maestros - Etapa 1 / NOMADA + eypaa. Image © Gonzalo ViramonteVivienda en San Marino Funes Hills / Mariel Suárez. Image © Ramiro Sosa+ 16

Brick has positioned itself as one of the materials that characterise and identify Argentinean and Latin American architectural culture. The diversity and versatility of masonry in our region have given rise to great heterogeneity in its uses and applications: structural walls, partitions, enclosures, screens, envelopes, skins, roofs, vaults, domes and floors allow us to visualise the great adaptability of this material in order to adapt to the particular requirements of each project.

The different ways of positioning and linking the masonry elements together make it possible to design a wide variety of surfaces, generating lattices and patterns that not only influence the final finish and texture of the project but also enable architects to experiment with issues associated with light and atmosphere, making it possible to generate walls and screens that act as sieves and filters.

The following is a selection of 15 houses located in Cordoba, Santa Fe and Buenos Aires that stand out for their use of brick as the predominant material, designing patterns that influence the atmosphere of their interior spaces:

Cordoba

Urban Refuge Studio House / Estudio Berzero Jaros

  • Location: Cordoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2016

Casa Estudio Refugio Urbano / Estudio Berzero Jaros. Image © Federico Cairoli
Casa Estudio Refugio Urbano / Estudio Berzero Jaros. Image © Federico Cairoli

CH House / MarcuzziArch

  • Location: Cordoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2018

Casa CH / MarcuzziArch. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
Casa CH / MarcuzziArch. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Carrascal / NOMADA + eypaa

  • Location: Cordoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2018

CARRASCAL, Barrio de Maestros - Etapa 1 / NOMADA + eypaa. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
CARRASCAL, Barrio de Maestros - Etapa 1 / NOMADA + eypaa. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

LLV House / FLV Arquitectura

  • Location: Cordoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2019

Casa LLV / FLV Arquitectura. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
Casa LLV / FLV Arquitectura. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Buenos Aires

Experimental Brick Pavilion / Estudio Botteri-Connell

Pabellón Experimental del Ladrillo / Estudio Botteri-Connell. Image © Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
Pabellón Experimental del Ladrillo / Estudio Botteri-Connell. Image © Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

Suburban House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos

Casa Suburbana / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de Besonias Almeida Arquitectos
Casa Suburbana / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de Besonias Almeida Arquitectos

AR House / Valeria del Vecchio

Casa AR / Valeria del Vecchio. Image © Carolina Estelles
Casa AR / Valeria del Vecchio. Image © Carolina Estelles

Quincho House / Estudio VA arquitectos

Casa quincho / Estudio VA arquitectos. Image © Luis Barandiaran
Casa quincho / Estudio VA arquitectos. Image © Luis Barandiaran

Santa Fe

Antoniz House / Marcelo Villafañe

  • Location: Santa Fe, Argentina
  • Year: 2007

Casa Antoniz / Marcelo Villafañe. Image © Nicolás Campodónico
Casa Antoniz / Marcelo Villafañe. Image © Nicolás Campodónico

Quinta House / RAIZALCUBO Arquitectura

  • Location: Santa Fe, Argentina
  • Year: 2011

Casa Quinta / RAIZALCUBO Arquitectura. Image © Nicolás Mántaras
Casa Quinta / RAIZALCUBO Arquitectura. Image © Nicolás Mántaras

YAS House / Estudio Arzubialde

  • Location: Santa Fe, Argentina
  • Year: 2014

Casa YAS / Estudio Arzubialde. Image © Franco Piccini
Casa YAS / Estudio Arzubialde. Image © Franco Piccini

Brick House / Diego Arraigada Arquitecto

  • Location: Santa Fe, Argentina
  • Year: 2014

Casa de Ladrillos / Diego Arraigada Arquitectos. Image © Gustavo Frittegotto
Casa de Ladrillos / Diego Arraigada Arquitectos. Image © Gustavo Frittegotto

MM House / Estudio Puyol – Meinardy

  • Location: Santa Fe, Argentina
  • Year: 2014

Casa MM / Estudio Puyol – Meinardy. Image © Federico Cairoli
Casa MM / Estudio Puyol – Meinardy. Image © Federico Cairoli

BYM House / Estudio Arzubialde

  • Location: Santa Fe, Argentina
  • Year: 2015

Casa BYM / Estudio Arzubialde. Image © Franco Piccini, Cecilia Pellegrini, Alan Fared, Martín Cabezudo
Casa BYM / Estudio Arzubialde. Image © Franco Piccini, Cecilia Pellegrini, Alan Fared, Martín Cabezudo

House in San Marino Funes Hills / Mariel Suárez

  • Location: Santa Fe, Argentina
  • Year: 2017

Vivienda en San Marino Funes Hills / Mariel Suárez. Image © Ramiro Sosa
Vivienda en San Marino Funes Hills / Mariel Suárez. Image © Ramiro Sosa

