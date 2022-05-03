Brick Houses in Argentina: 15 Examples Exploring Pattern and Design

Save this picture! Pabellón Experimental del Ladrillo / Estudio Botteri-Connell. Image © Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

+ 16

Brick has positioned itself as one of the materials that characterise and identify Argentinean and Latin American architectural culture. The diversity and versatility of masonry in our region have given rise to great heterogeneity in its uses and applications: structural walls, partitions, enclosures, screens, envelopes, skins, roofs, vaults, domes and floors allow us to visualise the great adaptability of this material in order to adapt to the particular requirements of each project.

The different ways of positioning and linking the masonry elements together make it possible to design a wide variety of surfaces, generating lattices and patterns that not only influence the final finish and texture of the project but also enable architects to experiment with issues associated with light and atmosphere, making it possible to generate walls and screens that act as sieves and filters.

The following is a selection of 15 houses located in Cordoba, Santa Fe and Buenos Aires that stand out for their use of brick as the predominant material, designing patterns that influence the atmosphere of their interior spaces:

Cordoba

Location: Cordoba, Argentina

Year: 2016

Save this picture! Casa Estudio Refugio Urbano / Estudio Berzero Jaros. Image © Federico Cairoli

Location: Cordoba, Argentina

Year: 2018

Save this picture! Casa CH / MarcuzziArch. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Location: Cordoba, Argentina

Year: 2018

Save this picture! CARRASCAL, Barrio de Maestros - Etapa 1 / NOMADA + eypaa. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Location: Cordoba, Argentina

Year: 2019

Save this picture! Casa LLV / FLV Arquitectura. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Buenos Aires

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Year: 2016

Save this picture! Pabellón Experimental del Ladrillo / Estudio Botteri-Connell. Image © Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Year: 2017

Save this picture! Casa Suburbana / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de Besonias Almeida Arquitectos

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Year: 2017

Save this picture! Casa AR / Valeria del Vecchio. Image © Carolina Estelles

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Year: 2019

Save this picture! Casa quincho / Estudio VA arquitectos. Image © Luis Barandiaran

Santa Fe

Location: Santa Fe, Argentina

Year: 2007

Save this picture! Casa Antoniz / Marcelo Villafañe. Image © Nicolás Campodónico

Location: Santa Fe, Argentina

Year: 2011

Save this picture! Casa Quinta / RAIZALCUBO Arquitectura. Image © Nicolás Mántaras

Location: Santa Fe, Argentina

Year: 2014

Save this picture! Casa YAS / Estudio Arzubialde. Image © Franco Piccini

Location: Santa Fe, Argentina

Year: 2014

Save this picture! Casa de Ladrillos / Diego Arraigada Arquitectos. Image © Gustavo Frittegotto

Location: Santa Fe, Argentina

Year: 2014

Save this picture! Casa MM / Estudio Puyol – Meinardy. Image © Federico Cairoli

Location: Santa Fe, Argentina

Year: 2015

Save this picture! Casa BYM / Estudio Arzubialde. Image © Franco Piccini, Cecilia Pellegrini, Alan Fared, Martín Cabezudo

Location: Santa Fe, Argentina

Year: 2017