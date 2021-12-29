We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. The Best Photos of 2021 on ArchDaily's Instagram

Another year comes to an end and with it, another round up that explores the most important events that took place over the past twelve months. In this article, we look into the photos that received the most interactions (likes, comments, shares, and saves) on ArchDaily's Instagram.

From projects that explore distinct scales and materials built in Mexico and Japan, to the incredible rammed earth walls of Ghana, and Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s temporary L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped installation, see below the list of content with the highest engagement from our community on Instagram.

10. Casa de Silva / ICONCAST (58,5k interactions)

9. Changjiang Art Museum / Vector Architects (58,6k interactions)

8. Sforza House / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach (59,1k interactions)

7. Naila House / BAAQ' (62,3k interactions)

6. Hannam Place / One O One Architects (68,9k interactions)

5. Colors Of the Earth: Ghana's Incredible, Rammed Earth Walls (78k interactions)

4. The Arc at Green School / IBUKU (80,2k interactions)

3. 50% Cloud Artists Lounge Restaurant / CCD (81,5k interactions)

2. Christo's Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Opens to the Public (89,3k interactions)

1. House in Kyoto / 07BEACH (92,3k interactions)

