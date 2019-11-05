World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. China
  5. Vector Architects
  6. 2019
  7. Changjiang Art Museum / Vector Architects

Changjiang Art Museum / Vector Architects

Save this project
Changjiang Art Museum / Vector Architects

street view from northwest. Image © Hao Chen north facade. Image © Hao Chen terrace. Image © Hao Chen west facade. Image © Hao Chen + 50

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Gallery  · 
Taiyuan, China
  • Architects: Vector Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3932.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Hao Chen

  • Design Principal

    Gong Dong

  • Project Architect

    Dongping Sun

  • Design Team

    Xiaokai Ma, Zhenqiang Chen, Kai Zhang, Yucheng Jiang, Xiaotong Teng, Dan Zhao

  • Construction Management

    Liangliang Zhao

  • Site Architects

    Tianshu Guo, Zhenqiang Chen

  • Structural & MEP Engineering

    Beijing Hongshi Design Co.,Ltd.

  • LDI Project Architect

    Cuizhen Zhang

  • LDI Architect

    Mo Li

  • Structural Design

    Wei Xue, Zhihong Zhong, Xi Tian

  • Mechanical & Electrical Design

    Juan Shen, Shufang Hao, Jianxia Zhang, Kefeng Shi, Yingping Li

  • Lighting Consultant

    X Studio, School of Architecture, Tsinghua University

  • Client

    Shanxi Qiandu Real Estate Development Co.,Ltd.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © Hao Chen
aerial view. Image © Hao Chen

Text description provided by the architects. Changjiang Art Museum is located in Changjiang village at the northeast corner of Taiyuan, Shanxi Province.Similar to any other Chinese villages, this village was razed in 2016 to give way to the full speed urban development. The spatial context that once inscribed the memory of people’s everyday lives were deprived and fractured. Changjiang Art Museum, as a cultural and shared space that will serve the public in the future, attempts to establish a contemporary response commemorating the traces and atmosphere of the human construction that ever existed on this piece of earth.

Save this picture!
west facade. Image © Hao Chen
west facade. Image © Hao Chen
Save this picture!
entrance. Image © Hao Chen
entrance. Image © Hao Chen
Save this picture!
north facade. Image © Hao Chen
north facade. Image © Hao Chen

The Museum is situated at the southern edge of a newly constructed residential community, adjacent to the urban gird. Therefore, how to make the museum function as a linkage between the community and the city turns to be one of the major issues we concern. At the lower level of the building, we carve out the space at the southwest corner for an outdoor staircase, landing to the street level and leading up through the museum to an open terrace.

Save this picture!
street view from northwest. Image © Hao Chen
street view from northwest. Image © Hao Chen
Save this picture!
sketch
sketch
Save this picture!
south facade. Image © Hao Chen
south facade. Image © Hao Chen
Save this picture!
terrace. Image © Hao Chen
terrace. Image © Hao Chen

The terrace at the second level becomes a raised-up plaza with a tree courtyard in the center, allowing for public activities and further connecting to the northern community across the street via a footbridge. This exterior crossing circulation is public and independent from the route in the museum. Both of them accommodates the use for the general visitors and local residents.

Save this picture!
courtyard and terrace. Image © Hao Chen
courtyard and terrace. Image © Hao Chen
Save this picture!
courtyard. Image © Hao Chen
courtyard. Image © Hao Chen

The galleries of the museum are arranged around a light well with 5.7 meters in diameter and 16.4 meters in height, which serves as the organizing “anchor” for all the spaces. The light well is both the starting point and the end point.

Save this picture!
interior of light atrium. Image © Hao Chen
interior of light atrium. Image © Hao Chen
Save this picture!
View from Spiral Staircase to Light Atrium. Image © Hao Chen
View from Spiral Staircase to Light Atrium. Image © Hao Chen

People will start from passing through the bottom part of the light well, walk along the spiral staircase coiling up to the galleries while inadvertently looking back into the light well through the apertures at different levels, and eventually conclude the journey stepping down from the top gallery along the light well again back to the starting point.

Save this picture!
interior of light atrium. Image © Hao Chen
interior of light atrium. Image © Hao Chen
Save this picture!
View from Spiral Staircase to Light Atrium and Exhibition Hall. Image © Hao Chen
View from Spiral Staircase to Light Atrium and Exhibition Hall. Image © Hao Chen

While inside the galleries, natural light is filtered and softened by the skylights, penetrating through a grid of 1.9 x 1.9 square meter waffle beam and filling the interior with a homogeneous and immersive light quality.

Save this picture!
2F exhibition hall. Image © Hao Chen
2F exhibition hall. Image © Hao Chen
Save this picture!
View from Exhibition Hall to Video Area on the Fourth Floor. Image © Hao Chen
View from Exhibition Hall to Video Area on the Fourth Floor. Image © Hao Chen

Furthermore, the exterior staircase that connects the second through fourth floors, the protruding corner window on the fourth floor, and a southwest-facing vertical window on the same floor all provide museum visitors with glimpses of the contemporary cityscape of Taiyuan.

Save this picture!
lobby. Image © Hao Chen
lobby. Image © Hao Chen
Save this picture!
lobby. Image © Hao Chen
lobby. Image © Hao Chen

As we see it, Changjiang Art Museum is like a solid block of brick – occupying a specific space-time coordinate, bearing witness silently and attentively to the clamorous and ever-changing city around it.

Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © Hao Chen
aerial view. Image © Hao Chen

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: No.89, Kaixuan Road, Xinghualing District, Taiyuan, Shanxi, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Vector Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery China
Cite: "Changjiang Art Museum / Vector Architects" 05 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927386/changjiang-art-museum-vector-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

courtyard and terrace. Image © Hao Chen

长江美术馆 / 直向建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream