Brazilian Houses: 10 Designs with Rustic Stone Flooring

Nowadays, many architects have been looking for inspiration in traditional techniques, adapting them to more contemporary designs. In this sense, floors with rustic stone such as quartzite and sandstone are becoming more and more popular in residential architecture. Although this material was usually used for external areas, to build traditional stepping stone garden paths, for example, today it is also used in interiors, as an element that disrupts the hardness of rectilinear layouts and, in some cases, creates a connection between interior and exterior, which is something many professionals seek to achieve.

When combined with other materials, such as wood, steel, and concrete, stone floors stand out because of their unique texture and great properties, as they require practically no maintenance and can be restored in the future to reveal their original colors. Here, we have selected ten Brazilian houses that highlight this material to demonstrate different ways of incorporating it into the design.

Save this picture! Montemor House / Brasil Arquitetura. Photo: © Manuel Sá

Save this picture! All House / Gui Mattos. Photo: © Carolina Lacaz

Save this picture! A.B.V. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Photo: © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! C House / Studio Arthur Casas. Photo: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Casa da Mangueira / Alan Chu. Photo: © Djan Chu

Save this picture! Thompson Hess House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos. Photo: © Fran Parente

Save this picture! Dos Cajueiros House / Terra Capobianco + Galeria Arquitetos. Photo: © Nelson Kon