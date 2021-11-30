We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Brazilian Houses: 10 Designs with Rustic Stone Flooring

Thompson Hess House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos. Photo: © Fran Parente
All House / Gui Mattos. Photo: © Carolina Lacaz
Casa da Mangueira / Alan Chu. Photo: © Djan Chu
Casa Butiá / Arq. Simplifica. Photo: © Roberta Gewehr

Nowadays, many architects have been looking for inspiration in traditional techniques, adapting them to more contemporary designs. In this sense, floors with rustic stone such as quartzite and sandstone are becoming more and more popular in residential architecture. Although this material was usually used for external areas, to build traditional stepping stone garden paths, for example, today it is also used in interiors, as an element that disrupts the hardness of rectilinear layouts and, in some cases, creates a connection between interior and exterior, which is something many professionals seek to achieve.

When combined with other materials, such as wood, steel, and concrete, stone floors stand out because of their unique texture and great properties, as they require practically no maintenance and can be restored in the future to reveal their original colors. Here, we have selected ten Brazilian houses that highlight this material to demonstrate different ways of incorporating it into the design.

Montemor House / Brasil Arquitetura

Montemor House / Brasil Arquitetura. Photo: © Manuel Sá
Montemor House / Brasil Arquitetura. Photo: © Manuel Sá

All House / Gui Mattos

All House / Gui Mattos. Photo: © Carolina Lacaz
All House / Gui Mattos. Photo: © Carolina Lacaz

A.B.V. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

A.B.V. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Photo: © Maíra Acayaba
A.B.V. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. Photo: © Maíra Acayaba

C House / Studio Arthur Casas

C House / Studio Arthur Casas. Photo: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
C House / Studio Arthur Casas. Photo: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Meia Casa / mf+arquitetos

Meia Casa / mf+arquitetos. Photo: © Felipe Araújo
Meia Casa / mf+arquitetos. Photo: © Felipe Araújo

Casa da Mangueira / Alan Chu

Casa da Mangueira / Alan Chu. Photo: © Djan Chu
Casa da Mangueira / Alan Chu. Photo: © Djan Chu

Thompson Hess House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

Thompson Hess House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos. Photo: © Fran Parente
Thompson Hess House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos. Photo: © Fran Parente

Casa Butiá / Arq. Simplifica (in Portuguese)

Casa Butiá / Arq. Simplifica. Photo: © Roberta Gewehr
Casa Butiá / Arq. Simplifica. Photo: © Roberta Gewehr

Dos Cajueiros House / Terra Capobianco + Galeria Arquitetos

Dos Cajueiros House / Terra Capobianco + Galeria Arquitetos. Photo: © Nelson Kon
Dos Cajueiros House / Terra Capobianco + Galeria Arquitetos. Photo: © Nelson Kon

Porta Amarela House / Flávia Menezes Arquitetura e Interiores

Porta Amarela House / Flávia Menezes Arquitetura e Interiores. Photo: © João Paulo Oliveira
Porta Amarela House / Flávia Menezes Arquitetura e Interiores. Photo: © João Paulo Oliveira

Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
