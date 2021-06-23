We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Casa da Mangueira / Alan Chu

Casa da Mangueira / Alan Chu

Casa da Mangueira / Alan Chu

© Djan Chu© Djan Chu© Djan Chu© Djan Chu+ 28

© Djan Chu
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Brazilian Central Plateau, close to the Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park, the city of Alto Paraíso is the main starting point for the most emblematic attractions in the region. A mystical aura surrounds de lush landscapes of Chapada, known for the strong energy emanating for been supposedly sitting on a huge crystal plate.

© Djan Chu
Casa da Mangueira is in the central area of ​​the city and was designed to be the home of the architect and his family, besides functioning as an exclusive boutique hotel. The single-storey and discreet construction was designed to reconcile family life with the comfort and privacy of guests.

© Djan Chu
Floor Plan
© Djan Chu
The front door opens onto a corridor garden from which the 3 guest suites are accessed through private patios. Finally, the last door gives access to the main patio, an open space that surrounds the mango tree that gives the house its name.

© Djan Chu
Section
© Djan Chu
Simple lines and few materials combined with patios and gardens create an unpretentious and introspective atmosphere, perfect shelter for visitors who spend the day exploring the countryside.

© Djan Chu
