Porta Amarela House / Flávia Menezes Arquitetura e Interiores

Porta Amarela House / Flávia Menezes Arquitetura e Interiores

© João Paulo Oliveira

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Flávia Menezes Arquitetura e Interiores
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2551 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  João Paulo Oliveira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Bretton Revestimentos, Claudete Guitar - Ceramica de Atelie e Arte, GM dos Santos, LP Brasil, Marianne Ramos Paisagismo, Omnitrade Brasil, Rewood, Trimble Navigation, reka iluminacao
  • Lead Architect: Flavia Menezes
  • Project Team:Flavia Menezes
  • Clients:Flávia e Teo Rondon
  • Country:Brazil
© João Paulo Oliveira
© João Paulo Oliveira

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa da Porta Amarela is a single-family home designed for a couple, their future children and entertaining friends and family. The young residents, who always connected with nature, acquired the regular land of 531 square meters and longed for a modern, cozy home that could be built quickly and still be environmentally sustainable. Thus came the concept of the house, in which the spaces are  blended with each other and always connected.

© João Paulo Oliveira
© João Paulo Oliveira

The idea of the house was to be an "L" design, facing the front of the land, optimizing the entrance of light by facing north, where it could be fully opened, integrating the garden and swimming pool to the living, TV room and gourmet kitchen. The sleeping area was divided into 2 bedrooms on the ground floor and 2 bedrooms on the upper floor, all with their own en-suites and of similar dimensions. The residents excluded the need for a master suite, thus having all the bedrooms and bathrooms the same measurements and finishes.

© João Paulo Oliveira
© João Paulo Oliveira
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© João Paulo Oliveira
© João Paulo Oliveira

With three levels of roof with only 2% slope, a double height ceiling with the staircase connected to a walkway for access to the upper bedrooms and through it you can contemplate a beautiful view of the mountain.

© João Paulo Oliveira
© João Paulo Oliveira
Section A and B
Section A and B
© João Paulo Oliveira
© João Paulo Oliveira

The house was built with concrete foundation and slab, ground floor walls with ceramic blocks and the upper floor with wood, cement board and drywall. The roof structure was built with pre fabriacatied glue laminated timber beams covered with PVC corrugated roofing and insulated with Rockboard® insulation.

© João Paulo Oliveira
© João Paulo Oliveira

Amidst the vegetation of native trees, the project from Flávia Menezes Arquitetura e Interiores embraces the surroundings. With an open concept, its composition brings nature into the house, eliminates the boundaries between interior and exterior, colors, materials, textures and transparencies enable the total communication of the house bringing the pleasant feeling of warmth and coziness.

© João Paulo Oliveira
© João Paulo Oliveira

