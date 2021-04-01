Porta Amarela House / Flávia Menezes Arquitetura e Interiores

+ 36

Houses • Brazil Architects: Flávia Menezes Arquitetura e Interiores

Year: 2020

Lead Architect: Flavia Menezes

Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa da Porta Amarela is a single-family home designed for a couple, their future children and entertaining friends and family. The young residents, who always connected with nature, acquired the regular land of 531 square meters and longed for a modern, cozy home that could be built quickly and still be environmentally sustainable. Thus came the concept of the house, in which the spaces are blended with each other and always connected.

The idea of the house was to be an "L" design, facing the front of the land, optimizing the entrance of light by facing north, where it could be fully opened, integrating the garden and swimming pool to the living, TV room and gourmet kitchen. The sleeping area was divided into 2 bedrooms on the ground floor and 2 bedrooms on the upper floor, all with their own en-suites and of similar dimensions. The residents excluded the need for a master suite, thus having all the bedrooms and bathrooms the same measurements and finishes.

With three levels of roof with only 2% slope, a double height ceiling with the staircase connected to a walkway for access to the upper bedrooms and through it you can contemplate a beautiful view of the mountain.

The house was built with concrete foundation and slab, ground floor walls with ceramic blocks and the upper floor with wood, cement board and drywall. The roof structure was built with pre fabriacatied glue laminated timber beams covered with PVC corrugated roofing and insulated with Rockboard® insulation.

Amidst the vegetation of native trees, the project from Flávia Menezes Arquitetura e Interiores embraces the surroundings. With an open concept, its composition brings nature into the house, eliminates the boundaries between interior and exterior, colors, materials, textures and transparencies enable the total communication of the house bringing the pleasant feeling of warmth and coziness.