Dos Cajueiros House / Terra Capobianco + Galeria Arquitetos

+ 33

Lead Architects Ana Terra Capobianco, Fernanda Neiva

Project Team Liliane Nambu

Wooden Structure Ita Construtora

Concrete Structural Calculation Leão e Associados

Concrete Consulting Gabriel Regino

Facilities Project Ramoska e Castelani

Air conditioning project Thermoplan

Lighting Design Lux Projetos

Landscaping Giardino Planejamento de exteriores

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The ‘Casa dos Cajueiros’ (Cashew Trees House) located on the Brazilian southeast cost, is in front of the marine strip. Its discrete implementation is not immediately revealed to the bathers. The house is hidden between the light and the shadows of the cashew-trees occupying the frontal part of the 27,327-square-foot (2,538-square-meter) lot.

The 8,525-square-foot (792-square-meter) house is a single-story set within the gently sloping landscape, shaped in between trees. The house is meant to minimally interfere with the landscape while drawing attention to its beauty.

The space is organized by a clear axis of circulation that connects the social and the intimates areas. The lowest level facing the beach concentrates the social, leisure and service area.

Distributed along the 108 feet corridor leading to the back of the lot, the six suites are deployed allowing private patios between them.

The structure of the house mixes the conventional system in the base with the prefabrication technology in timber construction.

The social area ceiling is characterized by 4.72-inches thick glulam timber panels covering a 23.95-inch span and a 6.89-inch overhang. An inverted glulam beam receives the load of the panels and redistributes into three thin metal pillars. The panels are interlocked forming a large slab resulting in a continuous space of 62.34-feet.

The social area is all glazed, opening 180 degrees view to the surrounding landscape.

An exposed concrete surface, colored in light terracotta, defines the bedroom modules. The boundary between the inside and the outside is outlined by vertical shutters that ensure privacy and prevent direct solar impact.

Several passive design strategies have been adopted to ensure environmental comfort for the users, starting with the abundant presence of floor-to-ceiling windows that ensure constant air renewal, cross ventilation and natural lighting.