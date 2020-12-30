Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. C House / Studio Arthur Casas

C House / Studio Arthur Casas

Save this project
C House / Studio Arthur Casas

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 29

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, House Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Arthur Casas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  425
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2013
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: FireOrb, Valcucine, Aricanduva Caixilhos, Arthur Decor, Asia Pedras, Deca, Dinaflex, Ibratin, Lumini, Mekal, Mont Blanc, Ornare, Pagliotto, Parquet SP, Pica Pau, Snaldi
  • Lead Architect:Arthur Casas
  • Design Team:Regiane Khristian, Marina Werfel, Eduardo Mikowski, Marília Pelegrini, Beatriz Almeida, Carolina Carrieri
  • Construction:Lock Engenharia
  • Landscape:Gil Fialho
  • Lighting:Studio Arthur Casas
  • Structure:Edatec
  • Facilities :Grau
  • Frame:Dinaflex
  • Automation:Ebuilding
  • Plot Area:421,75 m²
  • Development:2009 - 2013
  • City:São Paulo
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. C House is located in the central part of São Paulo, in one of the rare neighborhoods where it is forbidden to build high rises. The plot is narrow and deep, which renders the task of making a project with open-air spaces and gardens more difficult. Retreats are short and, in order to meet the client’s demands for a house where he could feel nature, we had to rethink the distribution of the program.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

All service areas where displaced to the basement, thus liberating space for common areas in the ground floor. The sidewalls were covered with stone and a linear garden blurs visual limits, creating depth. The feeling of being outside in the common areas is enhanced by large structural spans and sliding glass doors. Living room, dining room and kitchen are continuous, receiving natural illumination from the garden and the zenithal opening along the side wall.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Stairs are made of floating wooden steps suspended by steel cables above the entrance corridor, in a straight line connecting all three floors. In the first floor, there are three bedrooms and a home theater. Panels made of wood laths offer visual protection from nearby houses, preserving natural light and ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

What makes this house exceptional is its rooftop. Located next to tree canopies, it is covered by a garden with areas for resting and leisure, with an interesting view of São Paulo’s skyline. An oasis amidst urban chaos, the garden has a water basin and creates a generous atmosphere for the family with a landscape design that preserves privacy. The fifth facade becomes a small plaza floating in the city.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Arthur Casas
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "C House / Studio Arthur Casas" [Casa C / Studio Arthur Casas] 30 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953658/c-house-studio-arthur-casas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream