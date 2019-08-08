World
All House / Gui Mattos

  • 06:00 - 8 August, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
All House / Gui Mattos
All House / Gui Mattos, © Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

© Carolina Lacaz

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. Leaning in a clearing, within the atlantic forest, the house floats. Slightly supported by elements of stone, its purpose is to settle in the existing topography allowing nature to follow its path.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

The search for the diffused light is done by the angular displacement of the cover slab and of the large glass panels facing the path of the sun.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz
Section
Section
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

Wooden elements inserted in the concrete shell, bring to the surroundings warmth and rhythm, making the course of the eyes as unique as dynamic.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

Gui Mattos
Concrete

Brazil
