Meia Casa / mf+arquitetos

+ 13

Architects mf+arquitetos

Location Ribeirão Preto, Brazil

Category Houses Interiors

Lead Architects Filipi Oliveira, Mariana Oliveira

Design team Luís Fernando, Rael Dominiquini

Area 60.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Felipe Araújo

Manufacturers Loading...

Engineering Hart /ver arquitetura

Landscape Mônica Costa

Consultants Kze construtora

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A space "to be", "to receive", so 'Half House' was the essential. We use natural materials that are characteristic of our projects and integration with the interior and exterior is paramount for us. The boldness came from the entrance tunnel, which as we passed through it and arrived at being wanted to convey a sense of breath, of peace, a disconnection from busy life and at the same time an analogy to time, here and now, to the memories of the kitchen with the noisy water garden at the door and the desire to enjoy this moment: to sit, to eat and to have a good wine!

Our inspiration always comes first from our architecture and from the natural materials we like, this time the idea was a darker, more sober, earthy and Brazilian environment ... Materials that could make the space cooler, such as the stone floor. example, but at the same time has the warmth and contrast of the wooden lining. We tried to create sensations with architecture, but the inspiration also came from being, being literally at home, being present, being at ease, being disconnected, contemplating and experiencing.

The Brazilian granite tunnel that brings us to emptiness is at least longer and at the same time connects us with the complete space. We always seek to portray a Brazilian style of feeling, from materials to furniture and art objects, each with a story.