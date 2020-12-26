Brazilian Houses: 11 Interventions in Pre-existing Buildings

Architectural projects may not always have empty plots - with their countless possibilities - to work with. Adapting pre-existing buildings to new demands is a challenge that requires a different approach.
The original architectural project of a house doesn't always foresee all the transformations that happen over time, and the pre-existing layout becomes no longer suitable. Therefore, these contemporary interventions can range from interior design to the construction of new buildings that use pre-existing elements as a guideline for the project, depending on the new demands.
We have gathered a series of eleven Brazilian houses that represent some of the many ways of approaching pre-existing buildings in architectural design.